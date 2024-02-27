It’s finished: See video of Kings Island completing its newest roller coaster

Camp Snoopy attractions based around a summer camp in the woods.
Entertainment
By Cox First Media
Updated 5 hours ago
X

Kings Island announced its new roller coaster, which is part of the reimagined Camp Snoopy that opens in the late spring, had its final piece of track installed this week.

Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers is a small part of the massive reinvention of the park’s children’s land area, formerly known as Planet Snoopy. The new “Camp Snoopy” feature attractions based around a summer camp in the woods.

As the title suggests, the area will retain the Peanuts characters that Planet Snoopy featured.

This is not the first time the children’s area at Kings Island has seen an overhaul. Opening with the park as “The Happy Land of Hanna-Barbera,” the area has seen characters such as the Smurfs, SpongeBob SquarePants, Scooby Doo, Aang and much more. Some may wonder why the children’s area changes theme so much, and the answer is licensing.

Kings Island’s new attraction has a connection to Knott’s Berry Farm, the park that created the Peanuts theme-park land. As noted by another timeline from the park, from 1980 to 1996, Knott’s had an attraction where guests would travel in large soapbox cars across its Camp Snoopy area.

This ride’s name? Wacky Soap Box Racers.

Both Kings Island and Knott’s Berry Farm have intense fanbases, passionate about their history.

The Mason park opens for its 52nd season in April and is currently seeking more than 5,000 employees ahead of the opening. Jobs include merchandise vendors, security, lifeguards and ride operators. Employees must be at least 16 years old. Pay for these positions range between $14-$17 per hour depending on the position and prior experience.

Staff Writer Alex Cutler contributed to this report.

ExplorePHOTOS: Kings Island from the archives

More about Kings Island

More online

Kings Island has shared a simulation video showing what park guests may experience when they ride the new Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers.

journal-news.com, springfieldnewssun.com and daytondailynews.com

In Other News
1
Science of an eclipse to be demonstrated at open-house style event for...
2
Area comedy club will try to break world record for longest show
3
‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ comedians bring improv to Dayton
4
Why a 2011 Britney Spears song reached No. 1 in streaming last week
5
Jurassic Quest dinosaur experience in Dayton opens Friday

About the Author

Cox First Media
© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top