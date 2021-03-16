Jewish Cultural Festival to host drive-through event with food, entertainment

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Jewish holidays, rituals and traditions. During April’s event, attendees will learn more about Purim, a holiday that commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from a Persian empire. Special activity kits loaded with interactive crafts and projects that share Jewish traditions will also be handed out to the event’s youngest attendees.

During each event, music from Jewish artists will be broadcast to the car radios of attendees.

Since giving back is so important to the mission of Temple Israel, attendees are encouraged to bring an item (or two) to donate to the YWCA’s wish list, available at www.ywcadayton.org.

Temple Israel, located near downtown Dayton, will hold a drive-through version of the event with food, entertainment, educational resources and a 5k race. (TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED)

Temple Israel will also be bringing back its Oy Vey 5k, although this year, the race will be completed virtually by all participants. Between June 1-11, participants can choose a time to run or walk the Oy Vey 5k. Those who desire a greater physical challenge can try the Chai Challenge or Triple Chai Challenge. During the Chai Challenge, participants run or walk 18 kilometers in the month of June, while the Triple Chai Challenge will push participants to their limits with a goal of walking or running 18 kilometers in April, May and June, for a total of 54 kilometers throughout the course of the three months.

Those who want to participate in the race can register by visiting runsignup.com. There is a registration fee of $25 and the first 50 registrants will receive a free Oy Vey 5k t-shirt. Participants can also purchase a commemorative T-shirt or medal for either $10 each or $15 for the pair. All proceeds from the race will support Temple Israel’s Social Action Fund.

WANT TO GO?

What: 2021 Taste of the Jewish Cultural Festival and Oy Vey 5k

Where: Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton

When: April 16, May 14 and June 11 from 4-7 p.m.

More info: tidayton.org/festival