Lori’s Roadhouse continues to showcase big-name country acts

Other popular shows will include Maddie & Tae on March 17. That show is open to all ages.

“This is one of our best-selling shows right now that we have booked. They are up-and-coming female, country artists and people just love them. We know they are going to put on a great show,” Adams said.

Seals & Crofts 2, featuring Fairfield native Brady Seals, and Lua Crofts, will take the stage March 18, and Parmalee will be at LRH on April 22.

Also, just announced, LOCASH will be at Lori’s Roadhouse at 8 p.m. April and Shenandoah with special guest Brandon Lay will perform May 5.

“We bring a lot of different kinds of country to the venue. We have legacy country, hip-hop country and modern country. We have legendary artists that we bring for a low ticket price to the people of Cincinnati and there’s no other venue that does that currently. We also bring a lot of country artists that you don’t have a lot of accessibility to, like John Michael Montgomery. He was a sold-out show for us,” Adams said.

On Tuesdays, Lori’s Roadhouse features free line dancing lessons from 7 to 9 p.m. with Instructor Erica Robinson, followed by open dancing at 9 p.m. Boozy Bingo is offered 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Karaoke begins at 9 p.m.

“We do have line dancing and Bingo every week. We get up to 300 guests per night in our building. It’s a huge hit, both of them are free and we supply everything,” said Adams.

She said, “We also have local music every week when we do not have a national act. People really support the great local and regional bands we have. It makes it special when you’re supporting someone from your hometown.”

HOW TO GO

What: Lori’s Roadhouse

Where: 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Dr., Suite B, in West Chester Two.

More info: For a complete schedule of upcoming concerts and events, or to purchase tickets, go to Go to lrhlive.com. All shows are announced on social media as well as by subscribing to Lori’s Roadhouse email mailing list.