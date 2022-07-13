Middletown’s Thunderfest to showcase hundreds of classic cars

The event at Swallen’s Park allows visitors to explore unique cars and shop the boutiques of downtown Middletown on July 30. Classics will include hot rods, street rods, rat rods, pulling tractors, motorcycles jeeps and more.

Thunderfest will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free for all participants and spectators, all ages. Gates for vehicle owners open at 10 a.m.