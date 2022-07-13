dayton logo
Middletown’s Thunderfest to showcase hundreds of classic cars

Middletown s Thunderfest Cruise-In on July 30, 2022, is expected to draw hundreds of cars from across the region. CONTRIBUTED

Entertainment
By Staff
July 13, 2022
Ninth annual event at Swallen’s Park July 30.

Vehicle enthusiasts and folks just looking for something to do are invited to Thunderfest.

The event at Swallen’s Park allows visitors to explore unique cars and shop the boutiques of downtown Middletown on July 30. Classics will include hot rods, street rods, rat rods, pulling tractors, motorcycles jeeps and more.

Thunderfest will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free for all participants and spectators, all ages. Gates for vehicle owners open at 10 a.m.

A flyover from the Butler County Warbirds will happen around noon.

The address of the park is 2 N. Broad St. Thunderfest will also be along the block of Broad Street between Central and Manchester avenues.

Ear plugs are encouraged because there is an hourly “cackle fest” at the event. T-shirts will be available for purchase.

For more details, visit the Journal-News event listing here.

