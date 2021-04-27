X

Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Support your mom and downtown Dayton

Need help finding the perfect hyper-local Mother's Day gift? The Downtown Dayton Partnership has come up with a comprehensive Mother's Day gift guide that includes opportunities for customers to support downtown Dayton stores, restaurants and events.

What to Do | 41 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

In search of the perfect hyper-local gift for your mom on her special day? Thankfully, there are quite a few Mother’s Day gift ideas and events to be discovered in downtown Dayton.

If you’re looking for a way to support local businesses and give your mom the perfect Mother’s Day gift (or perhaps you’re searching for the perfect gift for that graduate in your life), it might be worth your while to check out the Moms and Grads Gift Guide curated by the Downtown Dayton Partnership. The gift guide includes a comprehensive list of businesses located in downtown Dayton, such as Luna Gifts & Botanicals and the Dayton Art Institute, and a brief synopsis of what each business offers. The guide also includes instructions on how to buy the merchandise at a store or make a reservation at a restaurant.

“Giving someone a hand-picked gift from a local business or treating someone to a celebration at their favorite downtown restaurant or cafe is a special, personal touch to the gift-giving experience,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “We wanted to make it easy for people to find that perfect downtown Dayton idea with these online resources.”

The Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale, taking place on Saturday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., can also provide the perfect opportunity to celebrate your mom. This event will take place at several locations throughout downtown Dayton, including Front Street, Winans Chocolates and Coffees, Uno Pizzeria & Grill, Talbott Tower, the Fire Blocks district, the St. Clair Lofts, Olive Mediterranean Grill, the Oregon District, West Fifth Street and K12 Gallery & TEJAS.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership will be hosting the Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Apart from serving up delicious fare, participating restaurants will offer carryout and drink specials for guests to enjoy while they stroll. Musicians and artisans will also provide live entertainment and selling items along pedestrian thoroughfares in downtown Dayton.

If you’d rather celebrate Mother’s Day from the comfort of your home, the Downtown Dayton Partnership has gathered a list of businesses offering online ordering, carryout, pick-up parking zones and local delivery options in downtown Dayton. This list is available on the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website.

Those in search of a last-minute gift can also opt to purchase the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s Downtown Dollars e-gift card, which is redeemable at 73 businesses located in downtown Dayton, including restaurants, bars, salons, retailers, performance venues, service providers, fitness spaces and more. The e-gift card can be stored on any mobile device and never expires. Downtown Dollars can be purchased by visiting the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website.

