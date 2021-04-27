Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Support your mom and downtown Dayton

If you’re looking for a way to support local businesses and give your mom the perfect Mother’s Day gift (or perhaps you’re searching for the perfect gift for that graduate in your life), it might be worth your while to check out the Moms and Grads Gift Guide curated by the Downtown Dayton Partnership. The gift guide includes a comprehensive list of businesses located in downtown Dayton, such as Luna Gifts & Botanicals and the Dayton Art Institute, and a brief synopsis of what each business offers. The guide also includes instructions on how to buy the merchandise at a store or make a reservation at a restaurant.

“Giving someone a hand-picked gift from a local business or treating someone to a celebration at their favorite downtown restaurant or cafe is a special, personal touch to the gift-giving experience,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “We wanted to make it easy for people to find that perfect downtown Dayton idea with these online resources.”