Play life-size versions of popular games in Tipp City this weekend

The festivities will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Tipp City with life-size games of Plinko, bowling, bean bag buckets, corn hole, Connect Four, Price is Right, Candy Land, Jenga and more. Disney princesses will particularly make special appearances throughout the evening. Always Blooming will also host a game with prizes.

The Snow Show truck will be on hand as well to serve snow cones to those trying to beat the heat.