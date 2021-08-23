Powerful grooves: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company hosts free concert this weekend

On Sunday, Aug. 29, DCDC will host a free concert at Levitt Pavilion featuring company dancers in a repertoire that includes “This I Know for Sure,” “Love Lost,” “Heaven’s Earth,” “Nourishing Routes” and “Traffic.”

“The global health crisis shut down performance venues,” said Ro Nita Hawes-Saunders, DCDC CEO. “But with gratitude to generous grants including the City of Dayton and Montgomery County — DCDC is back — LIVE. What better way to celebrate our return to the stage than a free performance at the wonderful Dayton Levitt Pavilion?”