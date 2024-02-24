Science of an eclipse to be demonstrated at open-house style event for all ages

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Entertainment
By Cox First Media
24 minutes ago
X

Captivating Ohioans right now is talk of the total solar eclipse that will be viewable by many on the afternoon of April 8. The latest local event announced is a workshop in troy that will educate those who drop in to see a demonstration of the science of an eclipse.

Stillwater Stargazers Mike and Judy Feinstein will be at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center in Troy from 1-4 p.m. March 16 offering a presentation and the demo. The presentation will be made on the hour.

ExploreYour guide to April’s total solar eclipse in Ohio: Where to watch, safety, events and more

No reservation is necessary for the open-house style workshop at the center at 301 W. Main St.

“In the East Room, families can make a craft to learn about the physics of the eclipse,” states a news release from the center. “In the Solarium, families can watch a video presentation to bring together all the beauty and wonder of this once-in-a-lifetime eclipse event coming to our area in 2024.”

The event is free to the public and more information is online at TroyHayner.org.

More from Cox First Media

In Other News
1
The SAG Awards will stream Saturday live on Netflix. Here's what to...
2
Area comedy club will try to break world record for longest show
3
‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ comedians bring improv to Dayton
4
Why a 2011 Britney Spears song reached No. 1 in streaming last week
5
Jurassic Quest dinosaur experience in Dayton opens Friday

About the Author

Cox First Media
© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top