dayton logo
X

Local entrepreneur takes over Out on 5th event in downtown Dayton this weekend

Tae Winston plans to open her third brick-and-mortar business in downtown Dayton. The Entrepreneur Connection will be located at 200 Wayne Ave. in Dayton's Historic Oregon District. CONTRIBUTED
Tae Winston plans to open her third brick-and-mortar business in downtown Dayton. The Entrepreneur Connection will be located at 200 Wayne Ave. in Dayton's Historic Oregon District. CONTRIBUTED

What to Do | 2 hours ago
By Ashley Moor

Tae Winston, the owner of The Entrepreneur’s Shoppe, will be taking over a popular event in downtown Dayton this weekend.

ExploreEnglewood police sergeant shares his love for food in ‘One-Beer Grilling’ cookbook

On Sunday, July 11 from noon to 9 p.m., Winston will join forces with The Oregon District Business Association and the Downtown Dayton Partnership to host Tae Takes Over Out on 5th in the Oregon District. Out on 5th is a popular event held every weekend on Fifth Street in downtown Dayton that allows restaurants and bars to expand their patio seating into the streets and retail spaces to use extra sidewalk space for sales.

ExploreGrammy-nominated entertainer to perform at free Dayton Mall event this weekend

For the past five years, Winston has made it her mission to promote small businesses in the Dayton area. Now, Winston will be doing that with an Oregon District event chock full of fashion, art and food vendors as well as live entertainment supplied by DJ Oscar & Friends and Dayton’s Invincible Regulating Striders Drill-Team. Retail vendors like LA Remedies, Mermaid Kissez, Always Love, 9 And Up Shoes, and Beach Please will also be present. Over 250 vendors are expected to participate.

ExploreJUST IN: Former SNL star Rob Schneider coming to Day Air Ballpark

More information about Tae Takes Over Out on 5th can be found by visiting The Entrepreneurs Marketplace’s Facebook page.

HOW TO GO

What: Tae Takes Over Out on 5th

Where: Fifth Street in Dayton’s Oregon District

When: Sunday, July 11 from noon to 9 p.m.

More info: Facebook

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top