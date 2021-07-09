Local entrepreneur takes over Out on 5th event in downtown Dayton this weekend

On Sunday, July 11 from noon to 9 p.m., Winston will join forces with The Oregon District Business Association and the Downtown Dayton Partnership to host Tae Takes Over Out on 5th in the Oregon District. Out on 5th is a popular event held every weekend on Fifth Street in downtown Dayton that allows restaurants and bars to expand their patio seating into the streets and retail spaces to use extra sidewalk space for sales.

For the past five years, Winston has made it her mission to promote small businesses in the Dayton area. Now, Winston will be doing that with an Oregon District event chock full of fashion, art and food vendors as well as live entertainment supplied by DJ Oscar & Friends and Dayton’s Invincible Regulating Striders Drill-Team. Retail vendors like LA Remedies, Mermaid Kissez, Always Love, 9 And Up Shoes, and Beach Please will also be present. Over 250 vendors are expected to participate.