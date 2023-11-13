Springfield coffee truck to host soft opening in first brick-and-mortar spot

A local mobile coffee truck will have a soft opening in one of its new brick-and-mortar locations.

Kerry’s Café on Tuesday will have a soft opening for its smaller operation inside It’s Your Party Bakery at 1042 Upper Valley Pike in Springfield.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“I am thrilled to be joining the bakery. I am confident that this collaboration will be highly rewarding,” Kerry Schooler said. “We are enthusiastic about introducing a fresh addition to the area and eagerly anticipate serving this community.”

The bakery has supplied baked goods to Kerry’s Café since it opened in September 2022.

Bakery owner Shari Donnelly said she reached out to Schooler when the space became open to see if she was interested. The space was formerly housed by a Boba tea spot, which was added in November 2022.

“She will be a great addition to our plaza. We are all excited to her moving in,” she said. “I am so very excited for the cafe’ to open. It is going to be a perfect partner for the bakery.”

The café will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and closed on Thanksgiving day.

“The combination of coffee drinks and delicious treats will surely attract customers who can enjoy the finest offerings available,” Schooler said.

The grand opening for the location inside It’s Your Party Bakery will be Nov. 24 and have seasonal specials.

Schooler will also open a second spot in the former Possum Woods Nursery at 2604 Springfield Xenia Road that is being converted into a coffee shop.

“Our physical storefront is progressing well, with the exterior work now completed and interior construction underway,” she said. “We remain on schedule to open by the first of the upcoming year.”

The Kerry’s Café planned for the corner of Possum Road and Springfield Xenia Road will offer the regular menu as well as boba, pastries, breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches and wraps.

The coffee truck is still used for limited bookings.