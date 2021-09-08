Strike a chord: GuitarFest returns to Centerville this weekend

For nearly four decades, McCutcheon has been an invaluable part of Dayton’s musical community, serving as a faculty member in music departments for Miami University, Wright State University, Sinclair Community College and Antioch College. Known as “The Guitar Man,” he also spends a large portion of his time traveling to different schools in the Miami Valley, using his guitar to teach lessons about music, science and valuable life lessons. He has also been the host of “The Intimate Guitar” on Dayton Public Radio since 1986.

This year, the annual GuitarFest will feature performances by guitarists in a variety of genres McCutcheon has become acquainted with over the years as a teacher and musician.