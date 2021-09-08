Strike a chord: GuitarFest returns to Centerville this weekend

One of Dayton’s most beloved musicians is gearing up to bring back a popular music festival this weekend.
On Sunday, Sept. 12, over a dozen guitarists will be hitting the stage at Centerville’s Stubbs Park Amphitheater as part of Dayton’s annual GuitarFest.
In addition to the Dayton Guitar Society and the city of Centerville, the event is hosted by McCutcheon Music, owned and operated by local guitarist Jim McCutcheon.
For nearly four decades, McCutcheon has been an invaluable part of Dayton’s musical community, serving as a faculty member in music departments for Miami University, Wright State University, Sinclair Community College and Antioch College. Known as “The Guitar Man,” he also spends a large portion of his time traveling to different schools in the Miami Valley, using his guitar to teach lessons about music, science and valuable life lessons. He has also been the host of “The Intimate Guitar” on Dayton Public Radio since 1986.
This year, the annual GuitarFest will feature performances by guitarists in a variety of genres McCutcheon has become acquainted with over the years as a teacher and musician.
“It’s over a dozen guitarists, doing showcase sets or short sets of their best material,” McCutcheon said. “It’s an amazing experience to see a wide variety of styles — everything from rock to classical.”
GuitarFest will feature the following local and national acts:
- Eric Loy
- Tim Berens
- Keith Lykins
- Richard Rose
- Kyleen Downes
- Dennis Geehan
- Evan Fiehrer
- Raul Ordonex and Tom Wittberg duo
- Greg Jones
McCutcheon and Guitar4Heroes, a group consisting of veterans who enjoy playing the guitar, will also perform at the event, which is free.
HOW TO GO
What: GuitarFest 2021
Where: 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Stubbs Park Amphitheater, Centerville
When: Sunday, Sept. 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
More info: 937-287-7755