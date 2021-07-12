dayton logo
Summertime blues: Levitt Pavilion to host Dayton Blues Festival this weekend

New Orleans based vocalist and trumpeter Shamarr Allen and his band The Underdawgs kicked off the 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Saturday, June 12. Aside from virtual concerts, the 2020 in person concert season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Contributed

What to Do
By Ashley Moor

The blues are back! The City of Dayton Department of Recreation and Youth Services is set to host the Dayton Blues Festival on Sunday, July 18 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton.

The free music festival will include performances from blues musicians, along with a variety of food and merchandise vendors.

The schedule of acts during the Dayton Blues Festival is as follows:

  • 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: The Nite Owl Blues Band
  • 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Nasty Bingo
  • 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Big Gil Blues
  • 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Lightin Rod and the Thunderbolts
  • 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: The Tony Cheesebourough Band
Throughout the event, Earl “Southside” Hayes will be the emcee and Oscar Pittman will be the DJ.

Attendees are not permitted to bring coolers, outside food and beverages, pets or tents to the event.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Blues Festival

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

When: Sunday, July 18 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: Website | Facebook

