The Chicks postpone Tuesday concert at Riverbend in Cincinnati

The Chicks won’t be taking the stage Tuesday night at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati.
The concert was rescheduled to Sunday, Oct. 2 due to “strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest,” the venue announced Monday evening on social media.
The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, are rescheduling three concerts in this year’s tour, including those in Cincinnati, Clarkston, Michigan, and Noblesville, Indiana, as a result of doctor’s orders. The group did not disclose the specific reason for the doctor’s orders.
Tour update. #CHX2022 pic.twitter.com/ClHTWUaWsC— The Chicks (@thechicks) June 20, 2022
The 13-time Grammy Award-winning band ended their performance early Sunday night at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. Concertgoers said they abruptly ended the show within a half hour of taking the stage, WTHR reported.
The Chicks released a statement on social media, apologizing to fans.
“Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you,” the statement read. “We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets. Ticket holders will be contacted by the official point of purchase with further information. We love you Indianapolis.”
About the Author