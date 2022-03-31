These celebrities worked at Kings Island before becoming famous

Electra was born in Sharonville in 1972.

Also on Kings Island’s list of celebrities who once worked at the amusement park:

Susan Perkins, 1978 Miss America: Worked at the park as a live show performer. She is a native of Middletown.

Dan Patrick, TV/radio sports host: Was an actor on the train in 1972. He attended Mason High School.

Lewis Johnson, sports reporter: A former rides supervisor on the Beast and Racer from 1981-87. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati.

Curtis Cregan, Broadway actor: His first performing job was an emcee for the Nickelodeon show at the park. Curtis attended the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

Carter Calvert, lead role in Tony-nominated theater productions: She was a singer in a Kings Island country show in 1986-87. She grew up in Cincinnati and attended the School for Creative and Performing Arts.