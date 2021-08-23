WORTH THE DRIVE: Best spots in central Ohio to see stunning fall foliage

The city is also home to over 70 public art installations - including Field of Corn, or “Cornhenge,” as it is affectionately called. Located in the Sam and Eulalia Frantz Park in Dublin, Field of Corn is a Dublin Art Council project consisting of 109 ears of corn in realistic row patterns. Each ear of corn stands at approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall and is embedded in a layer of concrete.

🍁🍂Fairfield County

Fairfield County, with Lancaster as its county seat, boasts 17 original covered bridges that date back to 1849. Fairfield County has put together a covered bridges driving tour on their website.

Visitors to Fairfield County can also admire the area’s fall foliage as they peruse the hundreds of scarecrows that line the streets of communities in the county. In October, the county will host its first-ever county-wide Trail of Scarecrows. Visitors can vote on their favorite scarecrow and the winners will receive a “People’s Choice” award. More information about the Trail of Scarecrows can be found by visiting Fairfield County’s website.

In addition, the Lake Loop and Head for the Hills are perfect for long drives or scenic walks among the fall colors.