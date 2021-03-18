WORTH THE DRIVE: Columbus is home to the only topiary replica of a painting in the world

The elements of the famous painting are spread out over six acres of artificial rolling hills and on the park’s pond, which is meant to represent the River Seine depicted in the painting. Guests can visit the “As He Saw It” point at the park to see the scene as Seurat did while he was painting it.

The Topiary Garden is actually a part of Old Deaf School Park, which used to house a dormitory and campus for the adjacent Deaf School in the 19th century.