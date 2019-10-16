Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Ways to make a difference this month

Where: Panera Bread; various locations in Dayton

Cost: $5.99 for a half dozen, $11.99 for a baker’s dozen and $16.99 for a baker’s dozen plus two tubs of cream cheese. Preorder online at www.covelli.com/gopink.

More info: Website

A portion of the proceeds from these special ribbon-shaped bagel sales will benefit the Pink Ribbon Girls and Miami Valley Hospital Foundation.

🎀Paint the Town Pink Virtual 5K Run

When: Now through Oct. 31

Where: Anywhere

Cost: $25-30; register online here

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 5K has become a virtual event. All participants can participate in the 5K wherever and whenever they wish.

More info: Website

🎀Making Strides of Dayton’s Tributes at Twilight

When: Saturday, Oct. 17.

Where: Wright State Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn

More info: Website | Facebook

Though Making Strides of Dayton is not hosting its traditional walking event this year, organizers are encouraging everyone to line the Wright State Nutter Center in Fairborn with pink luminaria tribute bags to honor, remember and show support for local patients and survivors. Participants can purchase a luminaria tribute bag on the Making Strides website, with each bag going toward the fundraising efforts of one team or individual page.

This will be a drive-through event with music, giveaways from local sponsors and partners, tribute bags, cheerleaders and more. All participants are encouraged to decorate their cars in pink. Each tribute bag purchased will have a virtual and physical bag at the event.

Teams who wish to participate in the event can register on the Making Strides of Dayton website.

🎀Making Strides of Greater Cincinnati Pink Parade Drive-Thru

When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Paul Brown Stadium Lot E

Cost: Donation-based

More info: Website | Facebook

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Cincinnati has a new location for 2020! This year’s fund-raiser is a drive-thru event in Lot E by Paul Brown Stadium.

Come out Oct. 24 anytime between 9-11 a.m. and Parade Your Pink to show your support for breast cancer survivors and patients. Stay socially distant in your vehicle while still showing support.

🎀Pinktober

This year’s Kettering Medical Center Foundation Ribbon of Hope luncheon was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there are still ways to support the cause.

Donate online to support the Kettering Health Network’s Women’s Wellness Fund. The fund makes it possible for medically under-served women in the community to receive breast imaging and other related women’s cancer care at no cost to them.

Donate online here.

🎀Pink Ribbon Girls

The Pink Ribbon Girls provide services to women throughout the region who are fighting breast or gynecological cancer. Pink Ribbon Girls is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that relies on donations for financial support. A $96 donation feeds a family of four for one week and a$100 donation provides house cleaning for one week, for example. Donations stay in the local community.

Donate online here.

🎀The Noble Circle Project

The Noble Circle Project is a community of Dayton-area women who have been diagnosed with cancer at some time during their lives. The program is focused on nutritional education, energy techniques and peer support. The Noble Circle Project relies on support from individuals, corporations and organizations to fund its programs and services.

Learn how to donate here.

Are you organizing a public event in support of breast cancer awareness? Please send us the details at contact@dayton.com.