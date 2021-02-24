JUST IN: Fox’s Pizza Den to re-enter the Dayton market, starting this spring in Englewood

A new Fox’s Pizza Den restaurant is scheduled to open in Englewood this spring, and more Dayton-area locations are in the works, according to its local franchise owners.
The carryout pizza shop will be located at 606 Taywood Road in Englewood’s Northmont Plaza.
Currently, there is one other Fox’s Pizza Den location in the Dayton area, in West Milton. The two locations are owned by different franchise partners.
Husband-and-wife team Michael and Sherry Gibson — who also own Imperial Coach, a luxury coach bus dealership — decided to open a new Fox’s Pizza Den location after befriending the chain’s CEO, Jim Fox.
“Through the years, we have sold Mr. Fox’s coach to him, or for him, and traded coaches five or six times,” Michael Gibson told this news outlet. “So, we’ve had a relationship with Mr. Fox for several years. The last time we delivered a coach to him, we sat down and had a conversation with him, and he offered a franchise location to us. We’re excited about it.”
Prior to hosting Fox’s Pizza Den, the space was occupied by The Primitive Shoppe.
Sherry Gibson will be the primary owner-operator of the new Fox’s Pizza Den location, which is projected to open in April. The shop will offer carryout and delivery only; no dine-in service is planned. The owners are remodeling the location and hiring shift managers, cooks and delivery drivers. Anyone interested in a position at the restaurant can send their resumes to foxspizza.englewood@gmail.com.
In the future, the couple hopes to open at least a few more Fox’s Pizza Den locations throughout the Miami Valley.
Previously, Fox’s Pizza Den had locations in Tipp City, Troy, Huber Heights and Kettering. The Pittsburgh-based pizza chain is currently operating over 200 locations in 25 states throughout the U.S.
For more information about Fox’s Pizza Den, visit www.foxspizza.com.