JUST IN: Fox’s Pizza Den to re-enter the Dayton market, starting this spring in Englewood

Prior to hosting Fox’s Pizza Den, the space was occupied by The Primitive Shoppe.

Explore Virtual grand opening for The Hub at the Dayton Arcade set for March 4

Sherry Gibson will be the primary owner-operator of the new Fox’s Pizza Den location, which is projected to open in April. The shop will offer carryout and delivery only; no dine-in service is planned. The owners are remodeling the location and hiring shift managers, cooks and delivery drivers. Anyone interested in a position at the restaurant can send their resumes to foxspizza.englewood@gmail.com.

In the future, the couple hopes to open at least a few more Fox’s Pizza Den locations throughout the Miami Valley.

Previously, Fox’s Pizza Den had locations in Tipp City, Troy, Huber Heights and Kettering. The Pittsburgh-based pizza chain is currently operating over 200 locations in 25 states throughout the U.S.

Explore Dayton BBQ restaurant to reopen under new ownership 5 months after shutting down

For more information about Fox’s Pizza Den, visit www.foxspizza.com.