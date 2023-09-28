New burger restaurant, speakeasy to open in Dayton

XO Burger Vibez + Cocktails, a new restaurant specializing in gourmet burgers with a speakeasy in its basement, is coming to Dayton’s Wright-Dunbar District in spring 2024.

Owner Anthony Thomas is filling a need in the neighborhood by opening his fast casual, family-oriented burger restaurant with a bar. He plans to offer beef, lamb, turkey and wagyu burgers in addition to entrees like lamb chops, salmon, red snapper and Cajun pasta.

The space will feature an elevator taking guests downstairs to XO Speakeasy, an adults-only, intimate space perfect for a date night.

The term “speakeasy” was used during Prohibition to describe a place that illegally sold alcoholic beverages. Today it describes hidden gems people have to know about in order to go. A speakeasy typically has “secret passages” leading guests into a unique bar.

Thomas said he is brainstorming ideas for guests to enter the speakeasy, including a library theme in which guests must grab a book to open the door. He is also planning to have garage doors in the upstairs restaurant space that will lead guests to an outdoor patio where a rooftop-style deck is in the works.

Thomas is teaming up with Dillin Corp. to develop two of the six tenant spaces in the former space of Ohio Loan Co. and the building next door.

Cheryl Dillin, chief brand officer with Dillin LLC, said development efforts in the Wright-Dunbar District are ongoing after the completion of W. Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first food hall.

“The food hall was always intended to be a stepping stone for the restaurants to the next step,” Dillin said. “Anthony’s really the first one to take that next step out to his own brick-and-mortar and that’s really exciting.”

Thomas is the founder of Taco Street Co., located in the food hall. He also opened Lux Barber Lounge, an upscale barbershop located across the street from the food hall, with his son.

“I love the neighborhood,” Thomas said. “They give back to us. They support all of us at the food hall. They support the barbershop. The people over here deserve something else that’s nice to go to.”

XO Burger Vibez + Cocktails is located at 1171 W. Third St. For more information and updates, visit the establishment’s Facebook or Instagram pages.