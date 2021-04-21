Treat mom to a great meal on Mother’s Day

When: Sunday, May 9 from noon to 8 p.m.

The historic Golden Lamb restaurant’s Mother’s Day menu will include the following items:

First course:

Family Style Relish Platter: Local egg salad, pimento cheese, pickled vegetables, sweet corn relish and sea salt crostini ($8.95)

Legendary Sauerkraut Balls with cocktail sauce and house mustard ($9.59)

Local Ham & Heirloom Bean Soup with chopped bacon and crème fraîche ($6.95). Guests can also substitute an entree salad for $3.99.

Cheese Curd Basket with garden ranch dip ($8.79)

Chilled Shrimp Dijonaise: Four gulf shrimp, dijonnaise and pickled mustard seeds ($14.95)

Entrees:

Main courses are served with a signature salad, yeast rolls and apple butter. Guests are able to substitute cottage cheese with fresh strawberries and pineapple for an additional $3.95.

Golden Lamb Fried Chicken with herb cheese mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables and skillet gravy ($24.95)

Roasted Turkey Breast with sausage apple stuffing, herb cheese mashed potatoes, two-day turkey gravy, fresh vegetables and cranberry relish ($24.95)

Bronzed Sea Scallops: Four colossal scallops, pesto-creamed potatoes, green beans, pickled red onions, charred lemon emulsion, balsamic reduction and toasted parmesan ($31.95).

Four colossal scallops, pesto-creamed potatoes, green beans, pickled red onions, charred lemon emulsion, balsamic reduction and toasted parmesan ($31.95). Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin: Roasted and carved and topped with crispy onions. Served with herb cheese mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables and cabernet jus ($36.95)

Roasted and carved and topped with crispy onions. Served with herb cheese mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables and cabernet jus ($36.95) Braised Pennsylvania Lamb Shank with herb cheese mashed potatoes, cabernet reduction and fresh vegetables ($34.95)

Tortellini Florentine: Four-cheese tortellini with ricotta cream and tossed with local mushrooms, spinach and sun-ripened tomatoes ($23.95)

Four-cheese tortellini with ricotta cream and tossed with local mushrooms, spinach and sun-ripened tomatoes ($23.95) Sautéed Faroe Island Salmon crowned with sweet crab, hollandaise sauce, creamy heirloom grains and fresh vegetables ($28.95)

Desserts:

Each dessert is $7.95.

Lemon Curd Cheesecake with marinated strawberries and candied pistachios

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake with Nutella caramel sauce and whipped cream

Vanilla Iced Carrot Cake with caramel and whipped cream

Sister Lizzie’s Shaker Sugar Pie with whipped cream and caramel sauce

Customers can also opt for a scoop of peppermint patty, double chocolate or Tahitian vanilla gelato for an additional $6.25.

Children under the age of 14 can choose from a number of options on the restaurant’s Little Chefs menu, which includes the following options:

Roast Turkey Breast with mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce ($13.95)

Petite Beef Tenderloin with mashed potatoes and cabernet jus ($15.95)

Chicken Tenders with french fries ($8.95)

The Little Chefs meal will also include a soft drink, juice or milk. Non-refillable chocolate milk and Shirley Temples are available for an additional $3.95.

Reservations can be made by visiting The Golden Lamb’s website. Larger families or those interested in private dining can place a reservation by calling the restaurant at 513-932-5065.

👩‍👧🍽Lily’s Dayton

LIly's Bistro deviled eggs are part of the restaurant's Mother's Day carryout special. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Where: 329 E. 5th St., Dayton

When: Sunday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This Mother’s Day, Lily’s Dayton in the Oregon District is giving customers the option of either enjoying a special feast in the restaurant or from the comfort of their own home.

From 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, customers will be able to enjoy a special Mother’s Day prix fixe menu. No regular menu will be available. The special Mother’s Day meal is $26 per person.

The Mother’s Day dine-in menu will consist of the following options:

Appetizers (choose one):

Deviled Eggs: Lily’s Bloody Mary Mix filling garnished with pickled red onion (two pieces, gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly)

Strawberry and asparagus salad with mixed greens, honeyed pistachios, goat cheese and strawberry-basil vinaigrette (gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly)

Entrees (choose one):

Bourbon apple barbecued Amish chicken served with roasted spring vegetables and creamy tri-colored potato salad (gluten-free)

Sweet scarlet grapefruit barbecue-glazed salmon served with roasted spring vegetables and creamy tri-colored potato salad (gluten-free)

Spring vegetable pasta in lemon caper sauce (vegetarian-friendly)

Desserts (choose one):

Rhubarb and strawberry brown sugar oat crisp (gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly)

Lemon-blueberry pound cake with lemon cream cheese icing (vegetarian-friendly)

Lily’s Dayton will also offer pre-ordered and ready-to-eat Mother’s Day meals as a carryout option that serves two to four people:

Lox or “Mock Lox” Bagel Box: Customers can choose smoked salmon or smoked carrot ribbons served with bagels, dill whipped cream cheese, pickled red onion, caperberries and fresh cucumber ($20 for two bagels and $38 for four bagels)

BBQ Picnic Box: Customers can choose between sweet scarlet grapefruit BBQ glazed salmon filet or bourbon apple barbecued Amish chicken served with roasted spring vegetables and creamy tri-colored potato salad. All gluten-free. (Salmon for two is $32 and salmon for four is $64. Chicken for two is $30 and chicken for four is $60).

Available add-on appetizers, salads and desserts:

Deviled Eggs: Lily’s Bloody Mary Mix filling, garnished with pickled red onion (four pieces, gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly) ($7)

Strawberry and asparagus salad with mixed greens, honeyed pistachios, goat cheese and strawberry-basil vinaigrette (gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly)

Rhubarb and strawberry brown sugar oat crisp salad (gluten-free and serves two for $11 or four for $16)

Lemon-blueberry pound cake with lemon cream cheese icing (serves two for $11 and four for $16)

The bar will be open throughout the day to sell DORA drinks for outside consumption. Bottles of wine ranging between $14-$16 will also be available for purchase.

Those who prefer a dine-in experience can place a reservation by visiting Tock’s website. Upon making a reservation, customers will be required to make a $5 deposit per person that will be applied to the final bill. The deposit will be refunded with at least 48 hours notice of cancellation.

Orders for the Mother’s Day takeout meals can be placed by visiting Lily’s Dayton’s website. Customers will select a specific time in which to pick up their carryout meal on Sunday, May 9.

👩‍👧🍽Hidden Valley Orchards

Where: 5474 North, OH-48, Lebanon

Where: 5474 North, OH-48, Lebanon

When: Sunday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Give your mother a truly unique meal by taking her to Lebanon’s Hidden Valley Orchards.

Customers can indulge in a small brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or lunch from noon to 3 p.m. The brunch menu includes French toast, quiche and biscuits and gravy, while the lunch menu consists of salad, chicken salad, grilled bacon, cheese and more. Along with those menu items, Hidden Valley Orchards will also serve coffee, tea, “MOMosas” and Bloody Marys.

In addition, CC Blooms will be onsite selling fresh flowers and Anita & The Daves will perform from noon to 3 p.m.

Customers are advised to bring their chairs to eat their food out on the farm as the table seating onsite is limited. Reservations are not available for this event as it is an “informal outing.”

👩‍👧🍽Star City Brewing Company and Ghostlight Coffee

Where: Star City Brewing Company, 319 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg

When: Sunday, May 2 from noon to 3 p.m.

Star City Brewing Company’s Peerless Mill Winery and Ghostlight Coffee have teamed up to create a special four-course, pre-Mother’s Day brunch menu for your mother on Sunday, May 2. The brunch menu, which revolves are Peerless Mill wines and Ghostlight’s creative cuisines, features the following items:

Appetizer: Sweet and Savory French Toast and Bacon Bake (vegan version with vegan bacon) paired with Strawberry Lemon Wine

Seven Layer Salad: Chopped romaine, candied bacon (candied pecans for vegan), shredded gouda (vegan cheese for vegan option), sweetie drop peppers, red onion, microgreens and housemade dressing (vegan), paired with Pinot Grigio

Main course: Baked ziti with housemade roasted tomato sauce and meatballs (vegan Impossible burger meatballs and vegan cheese in baked ziti for vegan option), paired with Pinot Noir

Dessert: Spiced sheet cake with salted caramel glaze (all vegan), paired with Apple Pie Hard Cider

The pre-Mother’s Day brunch is $60 per person and only groups of up to 10 people can be accommodated. Reservations can be made by visiting the event’s Facebook page.