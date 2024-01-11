27 locally owned restaurants part of this year’s Winter Restaurant Week

This year, 27 locally owned restaurants have signed up for the promotion which runs January 21-28.

Prior to the pandemic the promotion helped sell more than 10,000 meals locally. Attendance still has not come back to where it was at with fewer than 6,000 meals sold in recent years.

Zahora is hoping the local community comes out to support the participating restaurants and that numbers return to what restaurants were seeing pre-pandemic.

One dollar per meal sold will support the Dayton Food Bank.

Bock Family Brewing and Manna Uptown in Centerville will both be joining the event for the first time. The luxe Primo Italian Steakhouse in Middletown, a new dining destination worth seeking out, is also joining for the first time.

El Meson is back participating for the first time since the pandemic.

Meals this year range in price from $20.24-$60.24 offering specially curated coursed menus from each of the dining destinations that are participating.

As menus are finalized they can be found posted on the MVRA Winter Restaurant Week page of its website.

Some destinations like the consistently delicious Greek Street are priced at the start of the price range, offering chicken or braised leg of lamb, lemon rice, salad two keftedes, two dolmades and a piece of baklava for $20.24.

Manna Uptown is on the high end offering the choice of a creamy champagne and butternut squash soup topped with queso fresco and toasted pepitas, or slow cooked chicken rillettes, or a house salad or zucchini fritters for the first course.

Entree choices are a beef bourguignon ($45.24), an aji panca marinated and grilled cauliflower ($45.24), herb marinated pork tenderloin medallions topped with a creamy mushroom sauce served with a summery ratatouille ($50.24), roasted chicken breast served with homemade ricotta gnudis in a sage brown butter ($50.24), ponzu marinated faroe island salmon ($60.24) served with yukon potato purée, haricot verts sautéed with sundried tomatoes, and a thyme and rosemary chimichurri or a “Arrachera de Peru” 9 oz. grilled skirt steak ($60.24) with a garden herb and almond chimichurri, yukon potato purée with spinach and queso fresco, asparagus, and a stewed roma tomato. Crème brûlée is the dessert of choice for the third featured course.

Depending on what dines want to spend or try, there are plenty of options.

“This event gets people back out to try something new and support so many of our awesome restaurant establishments. It always has a huge positive impact for our local restaurant community and offers diners fresh, exciting options to enjoy,” said Zahora.

In addition to strongly encouraging reservations Zahora asks once again for continued patience for servers, hosts and hostesses that serve as the faces of these restaurants.

Winter Restaurant Week: Participating places

Please note — calling ahead is recommended, for details, hours and reservations. For the most up-to-date list and information visit http://dineoutdayton.com.

Amber Rose, 1400 Valley St., Dayton, (937) 228-2511

Bock Family Brewing, 8150 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, (937) 813-2000

Bunker’s Sports Bar & Grill, 893 E. National Road, Vandalia, (937) 890-8899

Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, (937) 433-7099

CBCB Bar & Grill, 2495 Commons Blvd., Beavercreek, (937) 426-3287

Chappy’s Social House, 7880 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, (937) 439-9200

The Chop House, 7727 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp., (937) 291-1661

Coco’s Bistro, 250 Warren St., Dayton, (937) 228-2626

Condado Taco, 4482 Glengarry Dr., Beavercreek, (937) 705-6528

Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St., Dayton, (937) 938-5244

Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, (937) 534-0494

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg, (937) 865-9355

Franco’s Ristorante Italiano, 824 E. Fifth St., Dayton, (937) 222-0204

Greek Street, 101 E. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville, (937) 640-3295

Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City, (937) 669-2271

Jay’s Seafood Restaurant, 225 E. Sixth St., Dayton, (937) 222-2892

Little Fish Brewing Company, 116 Webster St., Dayton, (937) 949-3055

Loose Ends Brewing, 890 S. Main St., Centerville, (937) 723-6328

Manna Uptown, 61 W. Franklin St., Centerville, (937) 972-1215

Nick’s Restaurant, 1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia, (937) 372-3202

Pasha Grill, 72 Plum St., The Greene, Beavercreek, (937) 429-9000

Primo Italian Steakhouse, 6 S. Broad St., Middletown, (513) 392-2100

Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton, (937) 236-4329

Roost Modern Italian, 524 E. 5th St., Dayton, (937) 222-3100

Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 410 E. Fifth St., Dayton, (937) 203-3999

Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., Troy, (937) 335-3837

The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy, (937) 552-7676

The Last Queen, 210 E. Main St., Enon, (937) 340-6032

How to go

What: Winter Restaurant Week

When: Jan. 21-28

Where: Various locations

Cost: Meals range in price from $20.24-$60.24

More info and complete list of restaurants: (937) 461-MVRA or dineoutdayton.com