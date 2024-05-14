A guide to this summer’s Dayton-area festivals

🏖️Cheese Fest

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

When: 3-10 p.m. May 25

Location: 10400 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg

Description: Austin Landing is hosting Cheese Fest with more that 15 local vendors. Craft beer and seltzers will be sold. Live music, fireworks at the end of the evening.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 18-19

Location: 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton

Description: $20 per car to enter Spring Fest at Aullwood Farm where there will be an Ohio School of Falconry Raptor Roadshow (bring a chair to watch). Children’s activities, new things to try. See and touch interesting animals, visit a learning adventure tent, tour a Unity Wagon and more.

When: May 17-19

Location: Riverfront Park: 3 N. Miami Ave., Miamisburg

Description: Community art festival Spring Fest in the Burg will return to Riverfront Park in Miamisburg this May with live entertainment by more than 14 bands, and more than 80 local artists will be attending. Free. Festival parade will take place May 18. Proceeds from the event will be given to various causes, including local park restorations and scholarships for local students.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 6-9 p.m. May 24

Location: 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Description: The Passport to the Metroparks is a preview of the events taking place at each of the Dayton Metroparks this summer. There will be live music, food trucks and meet and greets with park rangers. Representatives from the Dayton Celtic Festival, Hispanic Heritage Festival, and Dayton African American Cultural Festival will also be attending, detailing their upcoming festivals with guests.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. May 31

Location: NextDoor Dayton: 454 E. 5th St., Dayton

Description: To celebrate the halfway point until Halloween, Clash Dayton is hosting a special festival featuring live music and more. Costumes are encouraged at this 21 and older event. There is no cover charge for this event. Each performance will have a mystery theme, and whoever guesses that theme will win merchandise and tickets to Hauntfest 2024.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

When: 5-9 p.m. May 17

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewing: 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

Description: The Champion City Food Truck Rally is coming to Mother Stewart’s Brewing to celebrate National Pizza Party Day. Entry for this event is free, and there will be a number of food trucks, pizza or otherwise, for guests to try.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 29

Location: Fraze Pavilion: 695 Lincoln Park Blvd, Kettering

Description: The Kettering Block Party is returning to the Fraze Pavilion May 29. The festival will feature free hot dogs and Dilly Bars, bicycle helmet fitting and a performance by the Kettering Civic Band. Free event.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 6-10 p.m. May 31 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1

Location: Greater Dayton LGBT Center: 136 N. Main St., Dayton

Description: Dayton Pride will take the first weekend of June. On Friday, May 31, the festival will kick off with food trucks and live entertainment. There will be a parade at 11 a.m. on June 1. The festival will open on Saturday at noon and will run until 4 p.m.

Credit: Chris Stewart Credit: Chris Stewart

When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. June 1 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 2

Location: Downtown Troy

Description: The popular Troy Strawberry Festival will be taking place in Downtown Troy on June 1-2. This event is fundraising for more than 50 non-profit organizations and has a variety of activities, food vendors and live performances. This event will also take part in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area program, meaning guests can take their alcoholic beverages across the festival.

Credit: Jan Underwood Credit: Jan Underwood

When: June 7-9

Location: 425 E. National Road, Vandalia

Description: The St. Christopher Festival in Vandalia will be taking place June 7-9. Guests will be able to experience live music, bingo, gambling, carnival rides and a variety of other activities for families and adults alike.

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

When: June 14-16

Location: 459 S. Center St., Versailles

Description: Versailles Poultry Days is returning for its 73rd year June 14-16. Throughout the decades, more than 1 million chicken dinners have been sold at the event. The theme for this year is “Poultry of the Caribbean.” During the weekend, there will also be a car show and a parade.

When: June 7-9

Location: 5086 Burkhardt Road, Dayton

Description: Midway rides, live music, food and more will be at the St. Helen Spring Festival June 7-9. Guests can park at Carroll High School and be shuttled to the event. The menu includes frozen margaritas, funnel cakes, kettle corn, pizza and barbeque provided by Holy Smokes BBQ.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. June 15

Location: Renaissance Park: 10542 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville

Description: Featuring many options for drinking, eating and shopping, the Celtic Festival will be returning to Renaissance Park on June 15. The festival will also have a variety of musical acts, headlined by Albannach, Scythian and the Byrne Brothers.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 9

Location: 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton

Description: Celebrating Jewish culture and heritage, the Jewish Cultural festival will take place on June 9. The event will feature educational sessions featuring speakers, a variety of food from the Jewish community, a crafts market and other family-friendly activities.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 3-10 p.m. August 24

Location: 10400 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg

Description: The third annual Taco and Nacho Fest will take place at Austin Landing on Aug. 24. The event will not only feature nachos and tacos, but also beer, tequila and other cocktails as well. There will also be live music at the event.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

When: Aug. 8-10

Location: Union Country Airport: 1500 Weaver Road entrance, Marysville

Description: The Ohio Balloon Festival is a multi-day event where families can eat food, listen to music and check out air balloon launchings. Each night, a variety of hot air balloons will take to the sky, including ones based on characters like Yoda from Star Wars. However, all aerial entertainment is weather-dependent.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: July 3-4

Location: Activities kick off at Centerville High School Stadium, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville

Description: Taking place throughout Fourth of July Weekend, the Americana Festival has a number of activities for families to participate in. The event will start off with a fireworks display on July 3 at the Centerville High School Stadium. The festival will also have an auto show, 5K, community concert and a street fair.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: July 26-28

Location: Riverscape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Description: Taking place at the Riverscape MetroPark in Dayton, the United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival is a free event that celebrates the history and culture of Ireland. There will be food, live entertainment and drinks. This event is sponsored by local bars Dublin Pub and Slyder’s Tavern.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Aug. 9-11

Location: 1400 E. 5th St., Dayton

Description: For more than 40 years, Germanfest has been celebrating the German heritage of the Miami Valley with food, dancing and live entertainment. This free, family-friendly event helps support scholarship awards for youth in the area.

Submit your event

Don’t see your festival on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.