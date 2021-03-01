Annual, free Greene Co. Parks & Trails pancake breakfast to go on as drive-through

The annual Pancakes in the Park event, regularly hosted at the Russ Nature Preserve, will take place at the parks’ headquarters to provide a limited-contact drive-through event instead. The “Great Pancake Pick-Up” will be held on March 6 at 635 Dayton-Xenia Rd. from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Guests will receive pancakes, bacon and homemade maple syrup made by the GCPT staff, with the syrup from trees in Greene County. The parking lot will be opening for anyone who wants to “picnic in their car.” The event is free, although donations are appreciated, according to organizers.