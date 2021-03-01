Annual, free Greene Co. Parks & Trails pancake breakfast to go on as drive-through

People can get their fill of fluffy flapjacks to benefit the Greene Co. Parks & Trails department in a COVID-19 safe manner next weekend.
The annual Pancakes in the Park event, regularly hosted at the Russ Nature Preserve, will take place at the parks’ headquarters to provide a limited-contact drive-through event instead. The “Great Pancake Pick-Up” will be held on March 6 at 635 Dayton-Xenia Rd. from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Guests will receive pancakes, bacon and homemade maple syrup made by the GCPT staff, with the syrup from trees in Greene County. The parking lot will be opening for anyone who wants to “picnic in their car.” The event is free, although donations are appreciated, according to organizers.
“We are all so excited to be able to get back into programming and events, because it really is all about the people,” said Hanna Lamb, GCPT marketing and PR specialist. “The reason this came about was the simple fact we were all a little bummed out that we weren’t able to host the annual pancakes breakfast, so we decided to make it a pick-up.”
Guests will come through the building from the bay doors on the maintenance shop, according to a release. Once each guest receives their brunch boxes, they will continue through the shop to exit. Peirce Park is also across the way if anyone would like venture to that area.
“The hope is that we can return to the Russ next year, so we can celebrate the maple sugaring season with our community again,” Lamb said. “All donations will go towards the event for next year.”
For questions and more information about the event, contact Hanna Lamb at 937-562-6457.