Art, food and fun! Check out Waynesville Street Faire this weekend

This year there will be 40 vendors, live music, food trucks and art activities for kids.

The vendors — local and from out of state — will sell a variety of items made by artists, handcrafted and vintage style vendors. Tents filled with crafts, quilts, pottery, textiles, and more will be set up in the street.

A farmers market selling honey, fresh herbs and flowers, cupcakes and more will also be part of the festivities.

The HitchHikers Band, playing Celtic music, will perform on Main Street between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Waynesville Arts Council will give away free take-home art bags for kids, each one filled with an art project to do at home.

The food trucks on site this Saturday are Smokin Bark BBQ, Mickey’s Salsa, Eyum Treats, an organic cotton candy maker, and Kona Ice.

There will also be free concerts in Bicentennial Park, 835 Dayton Rd., from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Streetwise Band will perform this Saturday. Food trucks will be on site.

For more information about the Waynesville Street Faire, follow their Facebook page.