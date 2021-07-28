Book smart: Dayton Metro Library offers free virtual storytimes in August

Babies, toddlers and preschoolers can snuggle in for a virtual story times during the month of August.
The Dayton Metro Library is offering free weekly virtual storytimes aimed at fun for the whole family.
Preschool Storytime @ Home, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10:30 – 10:45 am: Join library staff online for a variety of learning activities designed to develop language, literacy, and social skills for children ages 3-5.
Family Storytime @ Home, Wednesdays, 4 – 4:30 pm: Quality family time can be spent online with books, songs, and other entertaining activities for kids of all ages and caregivers alike.
Baby & Toddler Storytime @ Home, Thursdays, 10:30 – 10:45 am: If you are a caregiver with a baby or toddler up to 3 years of age, fill your morning with nursery rhymes, songs, finger plays, and stories that help encourage early literacy skills.
These free programs take place online through Webex. It is recommended that participants have a stable internet connection, a microphone enabled device or headset and, if desired, a webcam. If you do not have those items, you may also join by phone.
To register for one of these virtual events or for more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.