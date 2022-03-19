Exhibit in Middletown highlights creative skills required for braiding hair

In describing her work, Rodney shared that “in my family, we are braiders. The Kanekalon series of works came to be through exploration of ideas that highlighted hereditary creative skills, as well as art forms that have been in families for generations but may have been disregarded as a fine art form.”

Kanekalon is a synthetic, modacrylic fiber lab-engineered to make artificial hair. It is popular due to its texture, cost and versatility for styling, shaping and sculpting.