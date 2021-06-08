Have fun, win cash! Downtown scavenger hunt on the horizon

“We’re so excited to have people come out and explore downtown Dayton businesses, landmarks and more during the Downtown Adventure,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a release. “It’s a chance for people to come out to downtown Dayton and rediscover their favorite spots throughout the city or explore new businesses and sights that have opened since their last visit.”

Riddles, puzzles and challenges will be spread across downtown on the day of the event and found using Roamli, a mobile app.

The teams with the most clues collected by the end of the Downtown Adventure will win cash prizes.

First place will win $250, second place will win $150 and third place will win $100. All participating teams will be included in a raffle to win one of five $100 prizes in Downtown Dollars e-gift cards.

There is a $10 registration fee per team. After registration the team will be reimbursed with one e-gift card of $10 worth of Downtown Dollars, which can be spent at more than 70 downtown businesses.

More information, rules and how to register for the Downtown Adventure can be found here.