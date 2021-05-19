dayton logo
X

Laugh out loud under the stars at this free outdoor comedy show

Vince Morris & Friends will perform a night of adult comedy at Oak & Ivy Park in Dayton’s historic Wright-Dunbar Village neighborhood Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m.
Vince Morris & Friends will perform a night of adult comedy at Oak & Ivy Park in Dayton’s historic Wright-Dunbar Village neighborhood Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m.

What to Know | 40 minutes ago
By Lisa Powell

An evening of stand-up comedy is coming to Dayton’s historic Wright-Dunbar Village neighborhood.

Vince Morris & Friends will perform a night of adult comedy at Oak & Ivy Park Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m.

Morris, who is originally from Columbus and lives in the Dayton area, has appeared on BET’s Comic View, HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, the Late Late Show on CBS and had his own Comedy Central special.

He will be joined by comedians Wyatt Luz, Keith Irvin and Lori Graves who often take the stage at local comedy clubs.

“It’s a unique venue that you don’t think of first when you think comedy show,” said Jeff Jackson, the Wright-Dunbar Village Neighborhood Association president. “It’s very casual and intimate.”

ExploreDrive-in delight: A roundup of big events at Miami Valley drive-in theaters

Oak & Ivy Park, 700 Anderson-Goodrich Ct., has an amphitheater built within it and holds 200 people.

Last month more than 120 people attended a concert in the park by Jared Mahone, a singer and songwriter from Columbus.

Visitors should bring chairs and blankets and can bring snacks and refreshments.

The evening of adult comedy is free but donations are encouraged.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top