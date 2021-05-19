Laugh out loud under the stars at this free outdoor comedy show

An evening of stand-up comedy is coming to Dayton’s historic Wright-Dunbar Village neighborhood.
Vince Morris & Friends will perform a night of adult comedy at Oak & Ivy Park Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m.
Morris, who is originally from Columbus and lives in the Dayton area, has appeared on BET’s Comic View, HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, the Late Late Show on CBS and had his own Comedy Central special.
He will be joined by comedians Wyatt Luz, Keith Irvin and Lori Graves who often take the stage at local comedy clubs.
“It’s a unique venue that you don’t think of first when you think comedy show,” said Jeff Jackson, the Wright-Dunbar Village Neighborhood Association president. “It’s very casual and intimate.”
Oak & Ivy Park, 700 Anderson-Goodrich Ct., has an amphitheater built within it and holds 200 people.
Last month more than 120 people attended a concert in the park by Jared Mahone, a singer and songwriter from Columbus.
Visitors should bring chairs and blankets and can bring snacks and refreshments.
The evening of adult comedy is free but donations are encouraged.