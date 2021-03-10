SPRING! One of the largest tulip displays in the Midwest is about to bloom in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will soon come alive with color.
“Zoo Blooms,” a month-long celebration of colorful early-blossoming flowers, will be on display April 1-30.
More than 100,000 tulips will flower, making Zoo Blooms one of the largest tulip displays in the Midwest, zoo officials said. A million daffodils, hyacinths, bulbs and flowering trees will also be on display throughout the park.
The zoo and botanical gardens are one of only two accredited botanical gardens in Ohio.
Last year the zoo and gardens were closed due to the pandemic, and the horticulture team cut and arranged the flowers for delivery to area hospitals and nursing homes.
The Zoo Blooms event is included with zoo admission, and does not require a separate admission fee. Reservations are required for all visitors, however. More information about admission can be found on the zoo’s website at cincinnatizoo.org.