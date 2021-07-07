WORTH THE DRIVE: Step inside masterpieces of Vincent van Gogh in new digital art experience

It was created by Australian-based Grande Experiences, who have held more than 190 exhibitions and experiences in more than 145 cities worldwide.

Nearly 150 state-of-the-art high definition projectors transform two-dimensional paintings into a three-dimensional world that guests can explore through all their senses, according to a release from the museum.

Visitors can stroll through “Sunflowers” and “The Starry Night” and close to 3,000 moving images of van Goh’s paintings displayed from floor to ceiling in the galleries and set to classical music.

THE LUME is the largest continuous exhibition space in Newfields’ 137-year history.

Tickets for the public are $25 for adults and $17 for ages 6 to 17. Children 5 and under are free.

A new permanent attraction, THE LUME Indianapolis, opens soon to transport visitors into Vincent van Gogh paintings. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Two more digital Vincent van Gogh exhibitions are headed to Ohio later this year.

Immersive van Gogh, a traveling installation, is coming to Cleveland in September and to Columbus in October.

The locations have not been released but more information and advanced tickets can be found here.

The exhibit is designed and conceived by Massimiliano Siccardi with a soundtrack by Luca Longobardi, both of whom pioneered immersive digital art experiences in France. The digital exhibition was seen by more than two million visitors in Paris.