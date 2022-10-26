10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories.
An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Best of Dayton finalist 2019. Second place 2015.
3450 Rigby Rd, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4510 | Website | Facebook
Blue Berry Cafe
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2019. First place 2017. 2021. Third place 2018.
72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook | (937) 848-5900 | Facebook
Bunkers Bar and Grill
Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019. First place 2016. Second place 2015.
893 E National Rd, Vandalia | (937) 890-8899 | Website | Facebook
Butter Cafe
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019. Third place 2017.
1106 Brown St, Dayton | (937) 985-9917 | Website | Facebook
Christopher’s Restaurant
Best of Dayton finalist 2015.
4211 Linden Ave, Dayton | (937) 299-0089 | Website | Facebook
First Watch
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018. Third place 2019, 2021.
Multiple area locations | Website | Facebook
Frutta Bowls
Best of Dayton finalist 2019.
3609 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg | (937) 663-3009 | Website | Facebook
George’s Family Restaurant
Credit: Photo by Sheri Sine
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2019.
5216 N Dixie Dr, Dayton | (937) 275-0705 | Website | Facebook
Tank’s Bar and Grill
Best of Dayton first place 2018, 2019. Second place 2017, 2021. Third place 2015, 2016.
2033 Wayne Ave, Dayton | (937) 252-2249 | Website | Facebook
The Brunch Club
Credit: Jim Noelker/Dayton Daily News
Best of Dayton finalist 2015.
601 S Main St, Dayton | (937) 222-7411 | Website | Facebook