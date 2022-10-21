10 coffee shops you should know in the Dayton region

BreakingNews
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, Oct. 28, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories.

An alphabetical list of area coffee shops that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.

Boston Stoker

Best of Dayton second place 2017, 2018. Third place 2019.

Multiple Locations | 937-890-6401 | Website | Facebook

Cafe 19

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Best of Dayton finalist 2022.

19 W National Rd, Englewood | 937-540-9654 | Website | Facebook

EPIC Coffee Shoppe

Best of Dayton finalist 2019.

22 W Stroop Rd, Kettering | 937-938-1997 | Website | Facebook

Ghostlight Coffee

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Best of Dayton first place 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021

Multiple Locations | 937-985-2633 | Website | Facebook

Lefty’s Eats & Espresso

Best of Dayton finalist 2019

2 W Main St, Fairborn | 937-874-5097 | Website | Facebook

Press Coffee Bar

Best of Dayton finalist 2018. Third place 2017. Fourth place 2021.

Multiple Locations | Website | Facebook

Reza’s

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Best of Dayton finalist 2019. Third place 2021.

1474 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek | 937-912-5023 | Website | Facebook

Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar

Credit: Staff

Credit: Staff

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019, Second place 2021.

146 E 3rd St, Dayton | 937-985-7375 | Website | Facebook

Warehouse 4

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019.

Multiple Area Locations | 937-387-6640 | Website | Facebook

Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Best of Dayton second place 2019. Third place 2018.

Multiple Area Locations | 937-773-1981 | Website | Facebook

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a Photographer, Digital Specialist and Digital Content Producer at Cox First Media for over 30 years.

