10 coffee shops you should know in the Dayton region

Boston Stoker
Best of Dayton second place 2017, 2018. Third place 2019.
Multiple Locations | 937-890-6401 | Website | Facebook
Cafe 19
Credit: Submitted Photo
Best of Dayton finalist 2022.
19 W National Rd, Englewood | 937-540-9654 | Website | Facebook
EPIC Coffee Shoppe
Best of Dayton finalist 2019.
22 W Stroop Rd, Kettering | 937-938-1997 | Website | Facebook
Ghostlight Coffee
Credit: Submitted Photo
Best of Dayton first place 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021
Multiple Locations | 937-985-2633 | Website | Facebook
Lefty’s Eats & Espresso
Best of Dayton finalist 2019
2 W Main St, Fairborn | 937-874-5097 | Website | Facebook
Press Coffee Bar
Best of Dayton finalist 2018. Third place 2017. Fourth place 2021.
Multiple Locations | Website | Facebook
Reza’s
Credit: Natalie Jones
Best of Dayton finalist 2019. Third place 2021.
1474 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek | 937-912-5023 | Website | Facebook
Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar
Credit: Staff
Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019, Second place 2021.
146 E 3rd St, Dayton | 937-985-7375 | Website | Facebook
Warehouse 4
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019.
Multiple Area Locations | 937-387-6640 | Website | Facebook
Winans Chocolates + Coffees
Best of Dayton second place 2019. Third place 2018.
Multiple Area Locations | 937-773-1981 | Website | Facebook
