10 coffee shops you should know in the Dayton region

Best of Dayton second place 2017, 2018. Third place 2019.

Multiple Locations | 937-890-6401 | Website | Facebook

Cafe 19

Best of Dayton finalist 2022.

19 W National Rd, Englewood | 937-540-9654 | Website | Facebook

EPIC Coffee Shoppe

Best of Dayton finalist 2019.

22 W Stroop Rd, Kettering | 937-938-1997 | Website | Facebook

Ghostlight Coffee

Best of Dayton first place 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021

Multiple Locations | 937-985-2633 | Website | Facebook

Lefty’s Eats & Espresso

Best of Dayton finalist 2019

2 W Main St, Fairborn | 937-874-5097 | Website | Facebook

Press Coffee Bar

Best of Dayton finalist 2018. Third place 2017. Fourth place 2021.

Multiple Locations | Website | Facebook

Reza’s

Best of Dayton finalist 2019. Third place 2021.

1474 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek | 937-912-5023 | Website | Facebook

Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019, Second place 2021.

146 E 3rd St, Dayton | 937-985-7375 | Website | Facebook

Warehouse 4

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019.

Multiple Area Locations | 937-387-6640 | Website | Facebook

Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Best of Dayton second place 2019. Third place 2018.

Multiple Area Locations | 937-773-1981 | Website | Facebook