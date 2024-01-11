10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

The Muse Machine’s annual student musical, the final weekend to catch Dayton Art Institute’s tribute to Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, a regional favorite’s birthday celebration, and an assortment of eclectic concerts are among notable options this weekend.
1. “9 to 5: The Musical”
When: Through Jan. 14; 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Approximately 110 students from across the Miami Valley, including cast, musicians and production assistants, will participate in the Muse Machine’s 39th annual musical. Featuring music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, “9 to 5″ is based on the classic 1980 comedy of the same name, which memorably starred Parton opposite Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Set in the late 1970s, the empowering story concerns three female office workers whose bonds of sisterhood are strengthened by a mutual disgust of their boss Franklin Hart, Jr. In order to turn the tables, they seek revenge by kidnapping Franklin with hilarious results.
Cost: $29-$69
More info: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org
2. Kensho Watanabe with DPO
When: Jan. 12-13; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance welcomes Kensho Watanabe to town this weekend to serve as special guest conductor with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Watanabe, who is also trained violinist, was assistant conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra from 2016 to 2019. The program, Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony, is a tribute to the sesquicentennial of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff. The concert also features the complimentary pieces “Lohengrin” by Richard Wagner and Claude Debussy’s “Ibéria.” (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $5-$82.50
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
3. Young’s Jersey Dairy Birthday Celebration
When: Jan. 12-15; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday
Where: Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs
Details: The dairy’s 155th birthday offers specials on cheeses, food and Udders and Putters.
Cost: Free. $1.55 for miniature golf.
More info: 937-325-0629 or www.youngsdairy.com
4. Photography Boot Camp
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13
Where: Cox Arboretum MetroPark, 6733 Springboro Pike, Miamisburg
Details: Bring a camera and learn how to use it and how to adjust settings for different shooting situations.
Cost: $40
More info: www.metroparks.org
5. Heartsiq
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Gays in Space is the theme of this month’s Heartsiq hosted by Ky Heart and Kacie Clover. The lineup for this installment includes performances by local freak folkies Gran Gran, supporting its debut EP from 2023, and solo artist Debbie DeCasio, who first started performing on the local underground scene in the 1980s. Heavenbound, Etch N Sktch and Jynnlynn are also on the bill. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $7 in advance, $10 day of show
More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com
6. “Fallen Leaves”
When: Jan. 12-17: 12:50 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:10 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. Fri-Sat; 12:50 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sun; and 3:00 p.m., 5:10 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. Mon-Wed
Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Nominated for two Golden Globes, this film tells the story of two people “whose paths have accidentally crossed, and who, despite adversity and misunderstandings, try to build some kind of relationship on the harsher side of state welfare.”
Cost: $6.50-$10.50
More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com
7. “The Princess Bride” Movie Party
When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14
Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: Enjoy a screening of the classic movie along with themed food, drinks and attire.
Cost: $35
More info: www.thebrightsidedayton.com
8. Americana showcase
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12
Where: Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Two local Americana acts California Howdy and Sam King & the Suspects share the stage. California Howdy has been trafficking in a cosmic brand of American roots music since forming in Dayton in 2017. Sam King, who started as an introspective singer-songwriter, has turned into a powerful front person with her band the Suspects. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $10
More info: 937-938-6405 or blindbobs.com
9. MANIA - The ABBA Tribute
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12
Where: Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton
Details: Formed in 1999, MANIA - The ABBA Tribute has sold out theaters and concert halls across the globe, bringing the music of the beloved ABBA to more than 3 million people.
Cost: $47-$211
More info: daytonmasoniccenter.org
10. “Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec: The Birth of Modern Paris”
When: Through Jan. 14. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North
Details: Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec was a French painter and pioneer of modern poster design and lithograph art. Known internationally as a leading Post-Impressionist, he made art that explores the cabarets, racetracks, music halls, circuses, cafés and brothels of Paris during the late 19th century. Filled with empathy and humor, his images offer a captivating, nearly journalistic view of Paris in la belle époque (the beautiful era).
Cost: $5-$15. Free for children ages 6 and younger.
More info: www.daytonartinstitute.org
