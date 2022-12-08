11 spots for chicken wings where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region

An alphabetical list of area ice cream shops that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.
Archer’s Tavern
Credit: Natalie Jones
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018.
Bennett’s Publical
Best of Dayton finalist 2019.
67 S Main St, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4200 | Website | Facebook
Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019. First place 2015, 2016, 2017. Third place 2021. Fourth place 2022.
893 E National Rd, Vandalia | 937-890-8899 | Website | Facebook
Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
Best of Dayton fourth place 2021.
760 N Main St, Springboro | (937) 790-3450 | Website | Facebook
Fricker’s
Best of Dayton finalist 2019. Second place 2015. Third place 2016, 2018.
Multiple Locations | Website | Facebook
Hinders Sports Bar & Grill
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2019. Fifth place 2022
902 W Main St, Tipp City | 937-667-4433 | Website | Facebook
Little York Tavern & Pizza
Best of Dayton finalist 2017, 2019.
4120 Little York Rd, Dayton | (937) 890-6700 | Website | Facebook
Lock 27
Credit: Photo: Amelia Robinson
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016. Second place 2017, 2018. Third place 2019, 2022.
1035 S Main St, Centerville | 937- 433-2739 | Website | Facebook
Loose Ends Brewing
Best of Dayton sixth place 2022
890 S Main St, Centerville | 937-723-6328 | Website | Facebook
Nick’s Restaurant
Credit: Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2018. Second place 2019, 2021, 2022
1443 N Detroit St, Xenia | 937-372-3202 | Website | Facebook
Roosters
Best of Dayton first place 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022. Second place 2016. Third place 2015.
257 W Central Ave, Springboro | 937-748-3017 | Website | Facebook