11 spots for chicken wings where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region

Bennett’s Publical

Best of Dayton finalist 2019.

67 S Main St, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4200 | Website | Facebook

Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019. First place 2015, 2016, 2017. Third place 2021. Fourth place 2022.

893 E National Rd, Vandalia | 937-890-8899 | Website | Facebook

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Best of Dayton fourth place 2021.

760 N Main St, Springboro | (937) 790-3450 | Website | Facebook

Fricker’s

Best of Dayton finalist 2019. Second place 2015. Third place 2016, 2018.

Multiple Locations | Website | Facebook

Hinders Sports Bar & Grill

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2019. Fifth place 2022

902 W Main St, Tipp City | 937-667-4433 | Website | Facebook

Little York Tavern & Pizza

Best of Dayton finalist 2017, 2019.

4120 Little York Rd, Dayton | (937) 890-6700 | Website | Facebook

Lock 27

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016. Second place 2017, 2018. Third place 2019, 2022.

1035 S Main St, Centerville | 937- 433-2739 | Website | Facebook

Loose Ends Brewing

Best of Dayton sixth place 2022

890 S Main St, Centerville | 937-723-6328 | Website | Facebook

Nick’s Restaurant

Best of Dayton finalist 2018. Second place 2019, 2021, 2022

1443 N Detroit St, Xenia | 937-372-3202 | Website | Facebook

Roosters

Best of Dayton first place 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022. Second place 2016. Third place 2015.

257 W Central Ave, Springboro | 937-748-3017 | Website | Facebook