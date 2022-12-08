BreakingNews
The Brightside to host Stivers fundraising concert featuring funk, jazz, reggae
dayton logo
X

11 spots for chicken wings where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region

Local News
2 hours ago

An alphabetical list of area ice cream shops that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.

Archer’s Tavern

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018.

Multiple locations | Website |

Bennett’s Publical

Best of Dayton finalist 2019.

67 S Main St, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4200 | Website | Facebook

Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019. First place 2015, 2016, 2017. Third place 2021. Fourth place 2022.

893 E National Rd, Vandalia | 937-890-8899 | Website | Facebook

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Best of Dayton fourth place 2021.

760 N Main St, Springboro | (937) 790-3450 | Website | Facebook

Fricker’s

Best of Dayton finalist 2019. Second place 2015. Third place 2016, 2018.

Multiple Locations | Website | Facebook

Hinders Sports Bar & Grill

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2019. Fifth place 2022

902 W Main St, Tipp City | 937-667-4433 | Website | Facebook

Little York Tavern & Pizza

Best of Dayton finalist 2017, 2019.

4120 Little York Rd, Dayton | (937) 890-6700 | Website | Facebook

Lock 27

Credit: Photo: Amelia Robinson

Credit: Photo: Amelia Robinson

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016. Second place 2017, 2018. Third place 2019, 2022.

1035 S Main St, Centerville | 937- 433-2739 | Website | Facebook

Loose Ends Brewing

Best of Dayton sixth place 2022

890 S Main St, Centerville | 937-723-6328 | Website | Facebook

Nick’s Restaurant

Credit: Facebook

Credit: Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2018. Second place 2019, 2021, 2022

1443 N Detroit St, Xenia | 937-372-3202 | Website | Facebook

Roosters

Best of Dayton first place 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022. Second place 2016. Third place 2015.

257 W Central Ave, Springboro | 937-748-3017 | Website | Facebook

In Other News
1
2 Dayton rescue pups to play in Puppy Bowl XIX on Animal Planet
2
Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton
3
16 of Dayton’s favorite bars to visit with holiday guests this month
4
14 fine dining spots where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton...
5
Oscar Mayer ham, cheese loaf recalled for possible cross-contamination
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top