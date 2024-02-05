12 florists you should know for Valentine’s Day from our Best of Dayton contests

BreakingNews
An alphabetical list of area florists that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.

Far Hills Florist

278 N Main St, Centerville | 937-439-0314 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2023

Floral V Designs

24 S Main St, Bellbrook | 937-709-9117 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019

Furst The Florist & Greenhouses

1306 Troy St, Dayton | 937-223-1213 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018. 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023

Hollon Flowers

50 N Central Ave, Fairborn | 937-879-4350 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023

Ivy

Email | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2022

Jans Flower & Gift Shop

340 E National Rd, Vandalia | 937-898-5611 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2019

Morning Sun Florist

2411 Far Hills Ave, Dayton | 937-434-8090 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2016

Oakwood Florist

2313 Far Hills Ave, Dayton | 937-293-1196 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2023

Oberer’s Flowers

Credit: Chris Stewart

1448 Troy St., Dayton | 937-223-1253 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023

Sherwood Florist - (now Wood Floral Studio)

444 E. 3rd St., Dayton | 937-298-3655 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022

The Flower Shoppe

2977 Far Hills Ave, Dayton | 937-224-7673 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019, 2023

The Flowerman

70A Westpark Rd, Dayton | 937-433-8610 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.

