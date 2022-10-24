18 pizza restaurants you should know in the Dayton region

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories.
An alphabetical list of area pizza restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.
Beavercreek Pizza Dive
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Best of Dayton finalist 2015.
4021 Dayton Xenia Rd, Beavercreek | (937) 431-8669 | Website | Facebook
Cassano’s Pizza King
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016.
Multiple Locations | (888) 294-5464 | Website | Facebook
Classic Pizza
Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019.
7129 Taylorsville Rd, Dayton | (937) 233-7381 | Facebook
Dewey’s Pizza
Best of Dayton finalist 2019. Second place 2015. Third place 2016, 2018.
Multiple Locations | (513) 362-1265 | Website | Facebook
Flying Pizza
Credit: Staff
Credit: Staff
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2019.
Multiple Locations | (937) 439-1234 | Website | Facebook
Joe’s Pizzeria
Best of Dayton finalist 2018. Second place 2016. Third place 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021.
4313 Airway Rd, Dayton | (937) 253-8154 | Website | Facebook
Kramer’s
Best of Dayton finalist 2018. Second place 2017.
1018 Irving Ave, Dayton | (937) 294-9141 | Website | Facebook
Little York Tavern & Pizza
Credit: FILE
Credit: FILE
Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019.
4120 Little York Rd, Dayton | (937) 890-6700 | Website | Facebook
Marion’s Piazza
Credit: Lisa Powell
Credit: Lisa Powell
Best of Dayton first place 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021.
Multiple Locations | Website | Facebook
Milano’s
Credit: Greg Lynch
Credit: Greg Lynch
Best of Dayton finalist 2018.
Multiple Locations | (937) 222-7072 | Website | Facebook
Old Scratch Pizza & Beer
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Best of Dayton finalist 2016. First place 2017. Second place 2018, 2019, 2021.
Multiple Locations | (937) 331-5357 | Website | Facebook
Oregon Express
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2019.
336 E 5th St, Dayton | (937) 223-9205 | Website | Facebook
Pies and Pints
Best of Dayton finalist 2015.
52 Plum Street, Beavercreek | 937-429-7437 | Website | Facebook
Pizza Bandit
Best of Dayton fourth place 2021.
700 E 4th St, Dayton | (937) 476-1895 | Website | Facebook
Ron’s Pizza
Best of Dayton finalist 2019.
Multiple Locations | (937) 298-2355 | Website | Facebook
South Park Tavern
Credit: HANDOUT
Credit: HANDOUT
Best of Dayton finalist 2015.
1301 Wayne Ave, Dayton | (937) 813-7491 | Website | Facebook
Spinoza’s
Credit: Teesha McClam
Credit: Teesha McClam
Best of Dayton finalist 2015.
2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek | (937) 426-7799 | Website | Facebook
Wheat Penny Oven and Bar
Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019.