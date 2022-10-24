dayton logo
18 pizza restaurants you should know in the Dayton region

Local News
1 hour ago

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories.

An alphabetical list of area pizza restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.

Beavercreek Pizza Dive

Best of Dayton finalist 2015.

4021 Dayton Xenia Rd, Beavercreek | (937) 431-8669 | Website | Facebook

Cassano’s Pizza King

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016.

Multiple Locations | (888) 294-5464 | Website | Facebook

Classic Pizza

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019.

7129 Taylorsville Rd, Dayton | (937) 233-7381 | Facebook

Dewey’s Pizza

Best of Dayton finalist 2019. Second place 2015. Third place 2016, 2018.

Multiple Locations | (513) 362-1265 | Website | Facebook

Flying Pizza

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2019.

Multiple Locations | (937) 439-1234 | Website | Facebook

Joe’s Pizzeria

Best of Dayton finalist 2018. Second place 2016. Third place 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021.

4313 Airway Rd, Dayton | (937) 253-8154 | Website | Facebook

Kramer’s

Best of Dayton finalist 2018. Second place 2017.

1018 Irving Ave, Dayton | (937) 294-9141 | Website | Facebook

Little York Tavern & Pizza

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019.

4120 Little York Rd, Dayton | (937) 890-6700 | Website | Facebook

Marion’s Piazza

Best of Dayton first place 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021.

Multiple Locations | Website | Facebook

Milano’s

Best of Dayton finalist 2018.

Multiple Locations | (937) 222-7072 | Website | Facebook

Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

Best of Dayton finalist 2016. First place 2017. Second place 2018, 2019, 2021.

Multiple Locations | (937) 331-5357 | Website | Facebook

Oregon Express

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2019.

336 E 5th St, Dayton | (937) 223-9205 | Website | Facebook

Pies and Pints

Best of Dayton finalist 2015.

52 Plum Street, Beavercreek | 937-429-7437 | Website | Facebook

Pizza Bandit

Best of Dayton fourth place 2021.

700 E 4th St, Dayton | (937) 476-1895 | Website | Facebook

Ron’s Pizza

Best of Dayton finalist 2019.

Multiple Locations | (937) 298-2355 | Website | Facebook

South Park Tavern

Best of Dayton finalist 2015.

1301 Wayne Ave, Dayton | (937) 813-7491 | Website | Facebook

Spinoza’s

Best of Dayton finalist 2015.

2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek | (937) 426-7799 | Website | Facebook

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019.

515 Wayne Ave, Dayton | (937) 496-5268 | Website | Facebook

