$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Englewood Meijer

A $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold for Friday’s drawing at an Englewood grocery store.
The winning ticket, sold at Meijer at 9200 N. Main St., was an auto pick that matched all five Mega Millions numbers but not the Mega Ball, according to the Ohio Lottery.
No one matched all numbers, which means the jackpot for tonight’s drawing at 11 p.m. is an expected $865 million with a $638.8 million cash option.
The jackpot is the second-largest in the game’s history and the third highest of all U.S. lottery jackpot games, according to the lottery commission.
A Springfield gas station also sold a $1 million winning ticket last week.
The Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Shell gas station, 1543 Moorefield Road. It also was an auto pick, and matched all but one number.
The next Powerball drawing is 11 p.m. Wednesday, with a jackpot of $730 million.
The Englewood and Springfield retailers will receive $1,000 bonuses for selling the $1 million ticket.
Each ticket holder has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize; however, neither winner has done so.