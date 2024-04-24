2 businesses relocating, another coming soon to Bellbrook

🫐 Blue Berry Cafe

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

After opening a second location in the former space of the Golden Nugget Pancake House in February, The Blue Berry Cafe is returning to its roots in Bellbrook.

The restaurant officially opened its doors at 129 W. Franklin St. with a grand opening celebration today, April 24.

The Blue Berry Cafe had closed its doors at 72 Bellbrook Plaza in January after its long-term lease ended Dec. 31, 2023. Owner Kelley Andary has had plans to relocate across from Dots Market since April 2023 in order to ensure a better experience for her staff and customers alike.

“We wanted to invest in a space that would be a big thank you and a good way for us to grow, not necessarily in seats, but what we can offer our customers,” Andary previously said.

The Blue Berry Cafe has come a long way since opening 20 years ago in Bellbrook. The restaurant is known for its massive pancakes, homemade omelets and Tony Darden aka the “Muffin Man.”

🍽️ Seasoned With Love

Credit: Submitted Photos Credit: Submitted Photos

After starting Seasoned With Love from her home in 2022, owner Christi Atkins is relocating her meal prep and catering business to a building that once housed a restaurant.

It will open in the former Blueberry Cafe in Bellbrook.

“We are a seven day a week operation at this point,” Atkins said. “We do daycare lunches five days a week. We do a lot of corporate luncheons. We will be providing lunches for a local private school next year. It just felt like this could work.”

Every Thursday morning, Atkins posts a menu to Facebook featuring three meals, two breakfast options, a snack and bulk shredded chicken. Customers have until Monday to submit their order and pickup/delivery is available the following week on Sunday evenings or Monday mornings.

Customer favorites include bang bang shrimp or chicken, unstuffed cabbage rolls or cheeseburger bowls. Breakfast items could include a whipped sweet potato bowl, overnight oats, sausage gravy over roasted potatoes or breakfast sandwiches. Snacks are usually something sweet like chocolate peanut butter fudge, monster energy balls or peanut butter and jelly balls.

🍰 Simply Decadent

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Simply Decadent, a Bellbrook bakery known for its wedding cakes, special occasion cakes and desserts, is relocating across the street from its current location at 108 W. Franklin St. near Dot’s Market in May.

The new space at 137 W. Franklin St. is almost two times bigger than its current space, said Jackie Fuller, who opened Simply Decadent in 2017 with her mother, Adonica Collins-Smith, and her mother-in-law, Debby Fuller.

“We are thrilled to begin this new chapter in our journey,” Fuller said. “Moving across the street may seem like a small change, but for us, it represents a significant milestone. It’s an opportunity to grow and improve while staying true to our guiding principles.”

With the new location, they plan to bring back the case of ready-to-enjoy desserts, as well as expanding their hours. Customers can expect the case to have cupcakes, brownies, cookies, oatmeal cream pies, cheesecake slices and cake pops. Fuller said the case will change week to week depending on what customers are interested in and the season.

Simply Decadent also plans to start hosting cake and cookie decorating classes.