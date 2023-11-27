20 of the best appetizers you should know from our Best of Dayton contests

Local News
34 minutes ago
An alphabetical list of area restaurant appetizers that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.

Bargo’s Grill & Tap

588 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville | 937-433-2500 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2019

Bennett’s Publical

67 S Main St., Miamisburg | 937-866-4200 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2019, 2021

Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro

19 N Main St, Miamisburg | 937-859-7677 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2021

Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

4429 Cedar Park Dr, Beavercreek | 937-988-0909 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2023

Cooper’s Hawk

Credit: Mark Fisher

Credit: Mark Fisher

5220 Cornerstone North Blvd, Centerville | 937-900-9463 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2021

Corner Kitchen

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

613 E 5th St, Dayton | 937-938-5244 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2022, 2023

EAT food truck

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

937-605-3417 | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2019

El Meson

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

903 E. Dixie Dr., West Carrollton | 937-859-8229 | Website

Best of Dayton finalist 2022, 2023

The Florentine Restaurant

21 W Market St, Germantown | (937-855-7759 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2022

Hoshi Ramen

Credit: Hoshi Ramen

Credit: Hoshi Ramen

2820 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn | 937-318-8006 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2022

Jimmie’s Ladder 11

936 Brown St., Dayton | 937-424-1784 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019

Loose Ends Brewing

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

890 South Main Street, Centerville | 937 723-6328 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2022, 2023

Nick’s Restaurant

Credit: Facebook

Credit: Facebook

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | 937-372-3202 | Website

Best of Dayton finalist 2022, 2023.

Ozu852

Credit: Ozu852 Facebook

Credit: Ozu852 Facebook

852 Union Blvd, Englewood | 937-832-3000 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2022

Rip Rap Roadhouse

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton | 937-236-4329 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2023

Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

7580 Poe Ave, Vandalia | 937-898-3860 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019

Super Subbys

Multiple locations | 937-293-6933 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2019

Thai 9

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

11 Brown St, Dayton | 937-222-3227 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2019

Watermark Restaurant

Credit: Photo by Amelia Robinson

Credit: Photo by Amelia Robinson

20 S 1st St, Miamisburg | 937-802-0891 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

515 Wayne Ave, Dayton | 937-496-5268 | Website | Facebook

Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019

