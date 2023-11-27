20 of the best appetizers you should know from our Best of Dayton contests

An alphabetical list of area restaurant appetizers that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.
Bargo’s Grill & Tap
588 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville | 937-433-2500 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2019
Bennett’s Publical
67 S Main St., Miamisburg | 937-866-4200 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2019, 2021
Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro
19 N Main St, Miamisburg | 937-859-7677 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2021
Club Oceano Seafood & Bar
4429 Cedar Park Dr, Beavercreek | 937-988-0909 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2023
Cooper’s Hawk
5220 Cornerstone North Blvd, Centerville | 937-900-9463 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2021
Corner Kitchen
613 E 5th St, Dayton | 937-938-5244 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2022, 2023
EAT food truck
937-605-3417 | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2019
El Meson
903 E. Dixie Dr., West Carrollton | 937-859-8229 | Website
Best of Dayton finalist 2022, 2023
The Florentine Restaurant
21 W Market St, Germantown | (937-855-7759 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2022
Hoshi Ramen
2820 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn | 937-318-8006 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2022
Jimmie’s Ladder 11
936 Brown St., Dayton | 937-424-1784 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019
Loose Ends Brewing
890 South Main Street, Centerville | 937 723-6328 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2022, 2023
Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | 937-372-3202 | Website
Best of Dayton finalist 2022, 2023.
Ozu852
852 Union Blvd, Englewood | 937-832-3000 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2022
Rip Rap Roadhouse
6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton | 937-236-4329 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2023
Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi
7580 Poe Ave, Vandalia | 937-898-3860 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019
Super Subbys
Multiple locations | 937-293-6933 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2019
Thai 9
11 Brown St, Dayton | 937-222-3227 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2019
Watermark Restaurant
20 S 1st St, Miamisburg | 937-802-0891 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019
Wheat Penny Oven and Bar
515 Wayne Ave, Dayton | 937-496-5268 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton finalist 2018, 2019