2022 could end with a jackpot as Mega Millions prize hits $640M

To play. a person draws six numbers, including five white balls and one gold Mega ball. To win the jackpot, a person’s ticket must match all six numbers. The odds of wining the jackpot are one in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Players who match all five white balls win $1 million. They can also win prizes ranging from $10,000 to $2 by matching various numbers.

The next drawing is 11 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $2.

Anyone with gambling issues or struggling with gambling addiction can call the National Council on Problem Gambling’s confidential 24-hour hotline at 800-522-4700.