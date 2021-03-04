X

25% of Public Health’s COVID vaccine to go to minority clinics to promote health care equity

Credit: Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County

By Kristen Spicker

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is allocating 25% of its COVID-19 vaccine for minority health outreach clinics in an effort to promote vaccine equity.

Black, Asian, Native American and other minority groups and ethnicities experience disparities in health outcomes and historically had unequal access to health care, according to Public Health.

Public Health’s next minority health outreach vaccination clinic is scheduled for Monday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., in Dayton.

The clinic is open to minorities ages 60 and older and those with a qualifying medical condition.

To register, call 937-225-6217 between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during weekdays.

Public Health is working with community leaders and local churches to reach out to different communities and educate them about the vaccine. The agency has been setting up vaccine clinics at churches and in different communities to reach residents who can’t attend vaccine clinics at the Dayton Convention Center and to connect with people in an environment where they feel safe and comfortable.

