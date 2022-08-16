dayton logo
26 places where you can eat and drink at The Greene

Credit: Lisa Powell

Condado Tacos has opened at The Greene Town Center.

Credit: Lisa Powell

Local News
16 minutes ago

Everyone knows shopping at The Greene has plenty of options, but don’t be fooled — the food is just as good. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite between stores or a late night with friends, The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek has many ways to please your palate.

Here is a quick look at all of the dining and specialty foods options.

Ace Asian Café

4394 Juniper Way

Ace Asian Cafe.

Auntie Anne’s

4450 Glengarry Dr.

Auntie Anne's pretzel shop at The Greene.

BD’s Mongolian Grill

4488 Glengarry Dr.

bd's Mongolian Grill.

Credit: Submitted

Credit: Submitted

Brio Tuscan Grille

4459 Cedar Park Dr.

Brio Tuscan Grille at The Greene in Beavercreek.

Credit: Mark Fisher

Credit: Mark Fisher

Cheesecake Factory

56 Greene Blvd.

Stores at The Greene Town Center

Cheryl & Co.

83 Plum St.

Cheryl's Cookies.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Chipotle

4473 Walnut St.

Chipotle.

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

4429 Cedar Park Dr.

Club Oceano Seafood & Bar at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

Credit: Mark Fisher

Credit: Mark Fisher

Condado Tacos

4482 Glengarry Dr.

Condado Tacos has opened at the Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. The Columbus-based restaurant chain is known for a variety of tacos and a build-your-own taco concept that allows diners to choose from a variety of taco shells and top it with their choice of proteins, sauces and other ingredients. An assortment of tequilas, and margaritas is also available. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Cold Stone Creamery

84 Chestnut St.

Cold Stone Creamery

Crave at Rave Cinemas

4489 Glengarry Dr.

Crave at Rave Cinemas.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

4432 Walnut St.

Grilled steak with grilled potatoes and vegetables (Image provided by Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar)

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

10 Greene Blvd.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop opened its first location in the Dayton area at The Greene. Fuzzy’s is known for its Mexican dishes such as Baja-style tacos, white queso, and jumbo burritos in addition to frozen margaritas and beer.

Gravity Burger

15 Greene Blvd.

Gravity Burger at The Greene in Dayton

JaQua’s

81 Magnolia Ln

A new restaurant, Jaquas, has opened at The Greene. STAFF/BONNIE MEIBERS

Mimi’s Cafè

4402 Walnut St.

ajc.com

Mode X Tequila Bistro

4492 Glengarry Dr

Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Noodles And Co.

11 Greene Blvd.

Penne rosa and tomato bisque from Noodles and Co.

Credit: Grace Wong

Credit: Grace Wong

Panera Bread

49 Chestnut St.

Panera Bread. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Pasha Grill

72 Plum St.

Pasha Grill at The Greene.

Pho District

4474 Glengarry Dr.

Pho District at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

Pies & Pints

52 Plum St

This Pies & Pints pizza is half Mozzarella Caprese with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and a balsamic reduction and half Grape & Gorgonzola with red grapes, gorgonzola and fresh rosemary. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Potbelly Sandwich Works

48 Plum St.

Potbelly. Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer

Credit: Bloomberg

Credit: Bloomberg

The Pub

39 Greene Blvd.

ajc.com

Winans

45 Plum Street, Unit C12

Stop by Winan's for a little pick-me-up (Image provided by The Greene)

Yogurt Mountain

4453 Walnut Street

Yogurt Mountain at The Greene

