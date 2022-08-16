26 places where you can eat and drink at The Greene

Combined Shape Caption

Condado Tacos has opened at the Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. The Columbus-based restaurant chain is known for a variety of tacos and a build-your-own taco concept that allows diners to choose from a variety of taco shells and top it with their choice of proteins, sauces and other ingredients. An assortment of tequilas, and margaritas is also available. LISA POWELL / STAFF