3 must-try items at Honey Toast in Fairborn

Here are three items to try on your next visit:

1. Honey Toast

For those that want something sweet for breakfast or just want to add a dessert to their meal, should try the restaurant’s signature honey toast — a Japanese dessert.

Pictured is the honey toast topped with vanilla ice cream, blueberries and strawberries. It’s a thick piece of bread that pulls apart and is very soft on the inside.

Customers can also order honey toast with chocolate and bananas on top.

2. Croffle

Pictured is a croffle with a hash brown and three-egg omelette featuring bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese. Each omelette on the menu, as well as the traditional breakfast, is served with the customer’s choice of toast, croffle, pancake or fresh fruit. Customers also get a hash brown with their meal.

The croffle is a mix of a croissant and a waffle. It has the buttery layers of a croissant with the crispiness of a waffle. It’s topped with powdered sugar and can be ate plain or with syrup. Customers can also order a honey croffle, chocolate banana croffle or mixed berry croffle.

3. BLT Wrap

If you’re not in the mood for breakfast, Honey Toast also has salads, toasts and wraps. Pictured is the BLT wrap that was served with fries and an Asian spicy mayo. The sauce is great for dipping fries or pouring onto the wrap.

Other wraps on the menu include the Asian spicy chicken wrap, chicken BBQ wrap, crumble bee wrap, chicken caesar wrap and crispy chicken ranch wrap.

The crumble bee wrap features egg, avocado, tomato, bacon, spinach and cheddar cheese.

More details

For more information about Honey Toast, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page. To place an order for pick-up, visit honeytoastfairborn.com. The restaurant is also available via DoorDash.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in the Dayton region. If you would like your business to be featured, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com or find her on TikTok @natalie_reports and Instagram @natalie_reports937.