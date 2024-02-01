3 new tenants join Mall at Fairfield Commons

“IMME & More brings an eclectic hippie, Bohemian vibe of Africa and India for everyone to enjoy,” said Toni Dunbar, owner of IMME & More. “We’re also proud to give back a percentage of our sales to help build a school in Cape Coast, Africa called Royal Crown Academy.”

To celebrate their grand opening, a ribbon cutting will be held Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. with Yvette Page, the mayor of Trotwood, as the guest speaker.

Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet, located in the former space of Bravo, will open this month featuring Japanese-style dishes including Hibachi Grill bowls, an all you can eat Sushi bar and a wide variety of seafood options at their hot bar.

“We love this mall location as the space is larger, more elegant and suits our style and clientele,” said Xiajle Zavon, Tokyo Grill & Sushi Marketing.

Game Over Pop Culture Edition, located on the lower level near LensCrafters, “will feature products for gaming enthusiasts, carrying everything from sweet to scary and console to desktop,” the release said.

“We are excited to bring Game Over Pop Culture Edition to The Mall at Fairfield Commons and provide the local community with quality products and a great experience,” said Erin James, owner of Game Over Pop Culture Edition.

The store is expected to open in March.

Other restaurants and stores that recently opened at The Mall at Fairfield Commons includes Popeyes, Vivid Sweets, Go! Calendars Games & Toys, OG’s Unlaced, M&K Men’s Fashion and Socks to be You.

“With more than 130 retail, dining and entertainment options at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, we want to be able to offer guests today’s top trends and shopping destinations,” said Ashley Mays, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “We’re excited for guests to visit IMME & More, Game Over, Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet and to experience all that The Mall at Fairfield Commons has to offer.”

For more information about The Mall at Fairfield Commons visit www.mallatfairfieldcommons.com or visit the mall’s Facebook or Instagram pages.