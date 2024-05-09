3 things to know about the former property of Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill

Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill on Shroyer Road near the Kettering and Oakwood borders closed its doors in October 2023, but there are several signs something new is coming soon.
Former owner Bob Byers said before he retired and sold the business that a local group, which he declined to identify at the time, approached him about the property.
“The timing’s great,” Byers previously said. “It can take a long time to sell a restaurant and it appeared to me … this was the right time. And the people buying it, I’m really confident of their future with the property. I think it’s just going to be a great fit.”
Here’s what we know about the future of the property:
- An LLC, Greasy Spoon Properties, bought the Carmel’s property at 1025 Shroyer Road in Kettering for $640,000 in December 2023, according to county records.
- Another LLC, Three Birds Brasserie, has D-1, D-2, D-3, D-3A and D-6 liquor permits that are pending for the property, according to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.
- Both LLCs return to Coolidge Wall Co., L.P.A., a law firm in Dayton, according to state records.
As soon as we learn more about what is in the works, we will update this story.
