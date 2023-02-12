35 restaurants to try when romance is the mission

In honor of Valentine’s Day, here is a list of some of the best restaurants in town that have menus and atmosphere that can add to the love potion vibe and romantic feel you are trying to convey. This is a list of just some of the spots that can be enjoyed at any time during the year with your sweetie as well as destinations to mark special occasions worthy of celebrating.
Amber Rose, 1400 Valley St., Dayton, 937-228-2511
Calypso Grill and Smokehouse, 937-767-9000
The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy, 937-552-7676
Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, 937-433-7099
The Chop House, 7727 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp., 937-291-1661
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Coco’s Bistro, 250 Warren St., Dayton, 937-228-2626
Coldwater Café, 19 E. Main St., Tipp City; 937-667-0007
Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St., Dayton; 937-938-5244
El Meson, 903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton, 937-859-8229
Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Road in the Town & Country shopping center, Kettering, 937-534-0494
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg, 937-865-9355
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, 4432 Walnut St., Beavercreek 937-320-9548
Franco’s Ristorante Italiano, 824 E. Fifth St., Dayton, 937-222-0204
Golden Lamb, 27 S. Broadway, Lebanon, 513-932-5065
Jag’s Steak & Seafood, 5980 West Chester Rd., West Chester; 513-860-5353
Jay’s Seafood Restaurant, 225 E. Sixth St., Dayton, 937-222-2892
Lily’s Bistro, 329 E. Fifth St., Dayton, 937-723-7637
Meadowlark, 5531 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp., 937-434-4750
The Melting Pot, 453 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Washington Twp., 937-567-8888
Oakwood Club, 2414 Far Hills Ave., Dayton; 937-293-6973
The Paragon Supper Club, 797 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton; 937-433-1234
Pasha Grill, 72 Plum St., The Greene, Beavercreek, 937-429-9000
Pine Club, 1926 Brown St., Dayton, 937-228-7463
Roost Modern Italian, 524 E. 5th St., Dayton, 937-222-3100
Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400-410 E. Fifth St., Dayton, 937-203-3999
Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi, 7580 Poe Ave., Vandalia; 937-898-3860
Sky Asian Cuisine, 4090 Wilmington Pike, Dayton; 937-949-9883
Speakeasy Ramen, 365 Ludlow Ave., Springfield; 937-324-3722
Stella Bleu Bistro, 20 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; 937-717-0478
Sunrise Cafe, 259 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, 937-767-7211
Thai 9, 11 Brown St., Dayton; 937-222-3227
Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., Dayton, 937-461-1101
Credit: Photo by Amelia Robinson
Watermark, 20 S. First St., Miamisburg; 937-802-0891
The Winds Cafe and Bakery, 215 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, 937-767-1144
Wheat Penny, 515 Wayne Ave, Dayton, 937-496-5268
Did we miss a restaurant you think should have made it to this list? Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com and let her know what and why!
