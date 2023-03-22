5 artist groups named semifinalists for Oregon District shooting memorial

* James Dinh, based in Los Angeles, CA; Amy Deal and Landon Crowell based in Dayton;

* Terry Welker, Jes McMillan and Sierra Leone based in Dayton;

* Jon Barlow Hudson based in Yellow Springs;

* Stephen Canneto, Julie Spater, based in Columbus; Mike Ruestchle and Tyler Rogan of Dayton;

* Shane Albritton and Norman Lee, of RE: site based in Houston, Texas.

The public art memorial will be installed in the plaza next to the Trolley Stop restaurant and bar at 530 E. Fifth St.

Eva Buttacavoli, executive director of the Contemporary Dayton, said, “Our jurors took a very close, thoughtful look at each of the 39 RFQs submitted for this project, and these artists stood out.”

She said, “We believe these teams will create impactful designs that will both memorialize the lives lost in the 8/4 event and inspire hope in our community.”

When the artists’ proposals are submitted, the community will get a chance to see the designs and provide input about the project.

A final design is expected to be selected this summer. The winning artist or group will receive $20,000 to create the public artwork.

“The community has given us a lot of insight on this project so far, and it’s important that they’re included every step of the way,” Sandy Hunt, co-chair of the 8/4 Memorial Committee, said in a prepared statement. “This memorial is for everyone impacted by the 8/4 event, so we are grateful to see the community’s response as this process continues.”