571 Grill & Draft House in New Carlisle for sale, owner wants to ‘pass the torch’

The couple bought the business in 2000 as Tom’s Deli & Carryout and rebranded the business as 571 Grill & Draft House in 2015. Over the last several years, they have worked hard to build their brand.

“When we bought it my kids were 5 and 3,” Juday said. “Now, they’re 29 and 26 so it’s time to spend some time with them, family and friends.”

The restaurant is known for its steak burgers stacked high with toppings, smoked gouda macaroni cheese balls and smoked wings. The most popular burger on the menu is The Haystack featuring a 1/2 pound steak burger with applewood smoked bacon, smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, onion, jalapenos, onion straws and 571 sauce on a grilled brioche bun.

“571 is known out there,” Juday said. “We’re a small town of 5,500 people, so I think that’s a pretty good accomplishment.

Juday is looking to pass the torch to “somebody that has the passion like we do and the staff does to do a great job.”

The hardest part of making the decision to sell was the fact that he would have to leave his employees.

“We have a great staff,” Juday said. “They are the 571. They’ve done all of the heavy lifting and they deserve all of the credit.”

He said he will miss being in the restaurant and working with his employees — especially when they’re being creative in the kitchen.

One of his favorite items he has created with his team are the smoked gouda macaroni cheese balls. He said his daughter and her friend had ordered cheese balls in Florida and raved about them for a couple of days. When he got back, he worked with his staff to create their own take on the cheese balls.

“They’ve created a destination location,” said Reed Spencer, an associate at RE/MAX Victory + Affiliates who is the listing agent for the property. “It’s just been amazing how they’ve created the foodie scene there and the craft beer scene.”

571 Grill & Draft House was listed last fall. Spencer said they’ve had a handful of people interested in the business. At one point it was pending, but in the end it didn’t work out.

The restaurant and bar, located at 12389 Milton-Carlisle Road, is on the market for $999,900. The turn-key property includes the real estate, restaurant and bar, liquor licenses, equipment, recipes and their online presence.

“I think we’ve done our job to build a good company that’s going to continue on,” Juday said. “We’re out there and we’re for sale, (but) nothing changes. We still go full speed ahead.”

MORE DETAILS

571 Grill & Draft House will remain open noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information or to inquire about the business, call Spencer at 937-667-3017 or visit reedspencer.remax.com.