8 quirky facts you might not know about Dayton’s suburbs

2. Germantown: Molding an icon. Ever wonder what the story is with the concrete lions seen around Germantown? Resident Homer Kern created the concrete lions found in the community and on display in more than 10 states. Kern worked for Buckeye Concrete in the 1930s, and the company had a mold in the shape of a lion. Kern made more than 300 of the 400-pound lions that can be found at libraries, parks, universities and businesses. When he retired at 95, Kern gave his last statue to Germantown.

Combined Shape Caption Homer Kern passed away at the age of 101 in 2002. He was well know around the Germantown area for the lions he made. People have them standing as sentries in front of their homes and businesses. Credit: BILL REINKE Credit: BILL REINKE

3. Moraine: An apple a day. “Johnny Appleseed,” left an enduring mark on Moraine. John Chapman (the seedsman’s real name) planted a grove of apple trees west of Dorf Drive while hiking from Urbana to Cincinnati in the 1820s. In 2010 the city honored the 236th birthday of “Johnny Appleseed” and planted for second generation trees from the original seeds.

Combined Shape Caption 12/13/98; JOHN CHAPMAN, BETTER KNOWN AS JOHNNY APPLESEED, PLANTED SEEDS FOR APPLE TREES.

4. Trotwood: Canned hams. Trotwood Trailers, founded in 1932, was one of the first recreational vehicle manufacturers in the United States. The company was a leader in the industry producing some of the first side-door entry recreational vehicles as well as classic “Canned Ham” travel trailers.

Combined Shape Caption A Trotwood Trailer 1957 model, which is being reconditioned by Warped Wing brewery. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

5. Kettering: A moniker for a new city. The first proposed seal for the City of Kettering bore the motto, “No Place Is Someplace.” The seal was designed by Judith Irelan, a Fairmont senior, for a contest held in 1956 sponsored by the city, Southern Hills Lions Club and the Kettering Board of Education.

Combined Shape Caption "No place is some place," was a slogan proposed for the new City of Kettering seal in 1956. The seal was designed by Judith Irelan, a Fairmon School senior. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

6. Lebanon: Wide turning range. Lebanon was laid out by a surveyor in 1802 with the intersection of Broadway and Main streets at the center of town. Broadway was designed to be six poles wide so a six-horse stage would be able to turn completely around.

Combined Shape Caption Historic photos of the Golden Lamb. Ohio s longest continually running business originally opened in 1803 as an inn, and moved to its current location at 27 S. Broadway St. in Lebanon in 1815. THE GOLDEN LAMB / CONTRIBUTED Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

7. Huber Heights: Brick by brick. Huber Heights was known by the line “America’s Largest Community Of Brick Homes” for years. Founder Charles H. Huber’s company built more than 10,700 single-family homes and 2,250 multi-family units there between 1956 and 1992.

Combined Shape Caption Charles Huber is shown posing in front of a Huber Home under construction in 1988.

8. Beavercreek: Lucky break. One of the oldest structures in Beavercreek was discovered by accident. The Philip Harshman House was discovered in 1985 when workers removed wood siding from a home scheduled for demolition. The original log house, built between 1803 and 1807, was located on North Fairfield Road. It was moved to Wartinger Park on Kemp Road.

Combined Shape Caption The Philip Harshman house, circa 1803-07, will be one of the buildings open for tours from 11 am.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, as a part of Greene County History Week. It is located within Beavercreek's historical Wartinger Park on Kemp Road. DIANA BLOWERS/CONTRIBUTED Credit: Diana Blowers Credit: Diana Blowers

