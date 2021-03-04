Register for Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patt before March 8 price hike

A virtual race option also is available to allow runners from all over the world to join from afar. Runners may choose among the marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K or Tailwind Trot and will need to run their selected distance between Sept. 11 and Sept. 26.

All registered runners receive a race shirt, virtual event bag and optional complimentary commemorative patch. Everyone who finishes a race also receives a medal celebrating this year’s featured aircraft, A-10 Thunderbolt II, B-2 Spirit, C-17 Globemaster III, F-35 Lightning II. Medals are presented to participants at the finish line by Air Force senior leaders.

All races begin and end at the National Museum of the United States Air Force except the 5K and Tailwind Trot, which take place on the campus of Wright State University.